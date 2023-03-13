SCK Group, listed on Euronext Growth Milan through Sciuker Frames SpA, has launched a partnership with Deutsche Bank Easy which allows the discount on the invoice to be replaced without any impact on customers.

Following the publication in the Official Gazette of Decree-Law No. 11, customers are not allowed to request a discount on the invoice as a method of payment for 50% of the invoice; therefore, for all new orders, the customer would have been left with the only option of paying 100% of the invoice and then using the relative credit generated over 10 years, deducting it from his own amount of annual taxes paid.

The partnership with Deutsche Bank Easy makes it possible to completely replace the discount on the invoice, leaving the financial profile of the purchase of windows and doors unchanged. Specifically, the customer will continue, at the time of purchase, to make a transfer equal to 50% of the amount and the remaining 50% will be financed by Deutsche Bank Easy over 10 years at 0 rate and taeg, therefore the amount of the installments repayment of this loan will be for an amount equal to the tax credit deducted from time to time by the customer.