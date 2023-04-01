Listen to the audio version of the article

A turning point for the Sea group which saw traffic increase by 108% with 28.9 million passengers, operating revenues more than doubled 734.8 million euros, ebitda at 290.2 million euros and the return toprofit of 182.5 million. After the years of the pandemic, the airport sector is improving its accounts, as demonstrated by the financial statements of the company of the Milan, Linate and Malpensa airports.

In the first months of 2023, the air traffic trend “confirms the recovery trend of the pre-crisis levels recorded during 2022”, reads a note. The traffic mix remains very similar to that of 2022, with a prevalence of short-medium range destinations and a market share of low-cost carriers comparable to that held by legacy companies. With the resumption of activity of legacy carriers and the reactivation of hub & spoke models, “it is expected that some low-cost carriers will restore their network according to the pre-covid structure, with a greater focus on international destinations”.

In the first quarter of 2023, routes to l’Asia served by Malpensa; further openings and an increase in frequencies towards China (Shanghai and Beijing), Hong Kong, the Gulf area and North America are planned for the next few months.

In relation to the cargo segment, which over the last few years has recorded record results, in the first months of 2023 the goods transported, as well as the flights all-cargoresult in bending compared to the same period in 2022. This contraction is linked, on the one hand to the reactivation also by other national airports of long-haul connections (passenger flights with high hold capacity), on the other hand to the resumption of freight transport by ship following of the reduction of the prices of the freights of the marine containers. The picture remains uncertain, weighed down by geopolitical tensions, high energy prices and inflation, but SEA expects “that the results for 2023 will confirm the positive recovery trend recorded since 2022”.