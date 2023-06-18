Seapower and Optiturb bet on renewable sources from “rental” turbines

Listen to the audio version of the article

The energy? Produced with rented and already regenerated towers and turbines. A novelty for the world of renewables that arises from the collaboration between Seapower, the consortium company that has been operating in the research sector for thirty years and is owned by the Federico II University of Naples, and Optiturb, a startup that deals precisely with renewable energy and wind generator rental.

Just as part of the partnership, Seapower has created a project for the start-up that involves the revamping of non-functioning turbines, «by means of a tower and a fixed-pitch wind turbine with an asynchronous generator of 50kW».

«The new C125 turbine developed by Seapower – the two groups know – is easily adaptable to wind towers already assembled on a site, falling within tight construction budget limits, without sacrificing reliability and high-level performance, and produces 125,000 kWh per year at a speed of 5.5 m/s». The expedients adopted in the design phase allow for a low but constant rotation speed, and furthermore the absence of the inverter avoids a «non-negligible» percentage of failures.

And it is precisely by using this formula of the wind power plant that the Full O&M rental option is born, a formula that allows you to benefit from clean and sustainable wind energy, without having to worry about the maintenance and management of the plants. «The Full O&M rental of a wind turbine is an advantageous solution for companies and communities that want to benefit from wind energy, without having to face the high costs of purchasing and maintaining wind turbines – the companies continue -. Furthermore, this choice makes it possible to improve the ESG score, demonstrating the user’s commitment to environmental and social sustainability».

As for how the rental works, it is easy to explain: the formula called O&M provides for the supply, installation, maintenance and management of the wind turbines for the entire duration of the contract. And the advantages are significant, because the initial investments to purchase and install wind turbines are avoided, “making wind energy accessible even to those without large capitals”. Furthermore, it is the lessor’s duty to manage all the maintenance and management of the wind turbines, «allowing the customer to concentrate on his main activity», namely energy management. «This becomes fundamental especially in the Energy Communities».