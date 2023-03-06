Home Business Selling mobile phone business is fake news!Huawei’s response: increase investment in mobile phone business and insist on building high-end brands–fast technology–technology changes the future
Selling mobile phone business is fake news!Huawei's response: increase investment in mobile phone business and insist on building high-end brands

Selling mobile phone business is fake news!Huawei’s response: increase investment in mobile phone business and insist on building high-end brands–fast technology–technology changes the future

Selling mobile phone business is fake news!Huawei’s response: increase investment in mobile phone business and insist on building high-end brands

For its own mobile phone business, Huawei said it will continue to increase investment and insist on building high-end brands.

Recently, there have been rumors that Huawei may consider splitting up its consumer business internally, which may reduce its investment in mobile phone terminal business. In response to the rumors of selling the mobile phone business, Huawei said that it was false news.

Huawei reiterated thatIt will still increase investment in mobile phone business and insist on building high-end brands.

According to the current exposure, Huawei will release the latest and strongest flagship mobile phone this month, and the protagonist should be the P60 series.

Interestingly, Huawei Terminal BG and Chief Operating Officer He Gang posted photos of the new phone in his circle of friends, and the effect looks quite amazing, which should be inseparable from their self-developed XMAGE images.

Huawei P60 is coming!He Gang posted a sample of his new mobile phone: the effect of shooting the moon is amazing

In addition to the new phone, the new version of the Hongmeng system will also debut on the P60, so you may wish to look forward to it.

Selling mobile phone business is fake news!Huawei's response: increase investment in mobile phone business and insist on building high-end brands

