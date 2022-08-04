Agreement made. The Dazn app is also back on Sky, but to see all of Serie A, Comcast pay TV subscribers will still be able to sign a contract with the streaming channel. For Dazn subscribers, on the other hand, there will be the possibility to see the contents of the app also via satellite with the decoder by paying 5 euros per month more. In essence, however, the agreement increases the distribution of content and access points to Serie A.

From 8 August, therefore, Sky subscribers will be able to subscribe to a Dazn commercial offer to watch the Zona Dazn channel on the pay TV decoder with the 7 Serie A matches per round exclusively on the app.

With this agreement, Sky Q subscribers – via satellite or via internet – who are also Dazn customers will be able to directly access the app which “will also offer its customers, who are also Sky subscribers, the possibility of subscribing to an option, for see a selection of events from the Dazn offer also through channel 214 of the Sky remote control ».

“This agreement – says Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia – creates an extra opportunity for the fans, to better enjoy the Serie A show. It is a decisive step forward so that Serie A can be enjoyed on more platforms and can enjoy greater visibility ».

Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia, was also satisfied: «The diversification of partnerships represents an important strategic asset for the growth of our business. The commercial agreement with Sky that we are announcing today also fits into the long-term development plan that we are implementing. This is one of the important collaborations signed in view of the 2022/2023 sports season with the aim of offering live and on-demand sports content to an ever-growing number of fans and thus increasing the visibility of the competitions we broadcast. A partnership in line with the distribution strategy also implemented at European level, as in Germany where Sky is already our partner ».