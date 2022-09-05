Original title: Service Trade Guanzhi | Reduce costs and increase efficiency, and strive to differentiate logistics companies to show digital “muscles”

On September 5, at the site of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the “Service Trade Fair”), a reporter from Beijing Business Daily found that many logistics companies such as SF Express, Zhongtong, Cainiao, and Shansong gathered together “black technology“. Technological products such as logistics drones in the shape of “Devil Fish”, L4-level self-driving express vehicles, and the “Big Shopkeeper” system that intelligently monitors the whole cycle of express delivery at outlets have been unveiled. It is worth noting that, in addition to reducing costs and increasing efficiency with intelligent technology, saving energy and reducing emissions, enterprises also value the potential of technological levers to leverage market segments, so as to overtake on curves in the fierce competition.

On September 5, when a reporter from Beijing Business Daily visited the booths of several logistics companies, they saw that JD.com, Meituan, and Zhongtong have all come up with unmanned technology products. Although it may seem unremarkable on the outside, it is actually the result of many iterations inside the product. According to the staff of JD.com’s booth, the express car on display is the fifth-generation smart express car independently developed by JD.com.

Compared with the common form of unmanned vehicles, the drones farther away from the daily life scene attracted more curious onlookers. In fact, these seemingly unfamiliar products have been battle-hardened. It is understood that, for example, the logistics drones displayed by SF Express in the shape of “stingray” have safely operated nearly one million sorties in Ganzhou in Jiangxi, western Sichuan, Jinshan in Shanghai, the Greater Bay Area and other places by 2021, and can cope with plains and hills. , plateau mountains, cities and islands and other complex scenes.

And Zhongtong also moved out its self-developed drones and unmanned vehicles. According to the data, the hybrid express UAV exhibited by ZTO can cope with various scenarios such as terminal distribution, rural e-commerce, medical emergency, emergency rescue, etc., and the terminal distribution intelligent unmanned vehicle can carry a weight of 250KG. People and vehicles can also be linked and handed over with smart express cabinets.

