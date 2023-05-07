Services: Number of postal complaints is falling

In the second half of last year, the level of complaints was much higher than it is now. photo

Whether it’s damaged packages or late letters: the number of complaints about Deutsche Post and other service providers at the Federal Network Agency has fallen.

Whether it’s damaged packages or late letters: the number of complaints about Deutsche Post and other service providers at the Federal Network Agency has fallen.

In April there were around 2100 entries and thus a good 300 fewer than in March, the Bonn authority said on request. In January there were around 3800. Compared to these two months, the number of complaints has fallen, but compared to April 2022 the level is still high: At that time there were only 1,300 critical comments from consumers. For example, they complained that they had to wait a very long time or that shipments had not arrived at all.

The proportion of complaints in the approximately four billion parcels and 12 billion letters sent annually in Germany is very small. The complaint option is aimed at the entire postal and parcel industry, but the vast majority of criticism relates to Deutsche Post as the market leader. In the second half of last year, the level of complaints was much higher than it is now. At that time, staff shortages meant that the post office had problems delivering letters and parcels. After countermeasures, the problems weakened.

The post evaluates the decline in the number of requests to speak at the network agency “fundamentally positive”. “This is further proof that our operational measures are successful,” says a company spokesman. In addition, the number of complaints is not very meaningful from the point of view of the Bonn logistician. With this he refers to the role of the media: the more reports are made about postal complaints, the more people find out about this possibility of making complaints and only then turn to the Bonn authorities. “Regardless of this, we will continue our efforts to provide the population with reliable postal services,” said the Post spokesman.

dpa