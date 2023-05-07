E-Bike price-performance hit: E-Citybike Eleglide T1 Step-Thru for a short time for 880 euros

If you ride your electric bike mostly in the city, you don’t necessarily need an e-mountain bike. Because in addition to many advantages such as generally better durability, after all e-mountain bikes are designed for heavier loads, they also have disadvantages. E-mountain bikes rarely offer a low entry, mudguards or a luggage rack. Anyone who is still interested in electric mountain bikes should read our comparison test of inexpensive e-mountain bikes.

A city bike like the Eleglide T1 Step-Thru, on the other hand, is primarily optimized for city riding. It offers a practical, low entry, large 27.5-inch tires, a fat battery, a robust luggage rack and stable metal mudguards.

Offer



As our price comparison shows, the e-bike costs at least 1050 euros from many German dealers. Anyone who orders it from Geekmaxi (purchase link) until the end of May pays with the voucher code ELET1TS only 880 euros. An unbeatably good offer. The e-city bike has never been so cheap.

construction & processing



As usual, the Eleglide T1 Step-Thru comes partially assembled in a large cardboard box. The front wheel needs to be mounted first. Fortunately, this has a quick-release skewer, which not only makes assembly easier, but also removal of the front wheel if you ever have the embarrassment of patching the tire. The pre-assembled rear wheel does not have a quick release.

Then the handlebars and pedals are screwed tight. Also, the buyer needs to install the front fender, front and rear light, and cycle computer. If you want, you can also attach a throttle grip. We advise against it, as this is not allowed in Germany. The screws provided for the bike computer are missing. The manufacturer assured us that they are usually included.

All in all, we needed a good hour to assemble and tighten all the screws and inflate the tires. That’s more than most other e-bikes we’ve tested.

The workmanship leaves a good impression for an e-bike in this price range. The frame is stable and supports people up to 120 kilograms. According to the manufacturer, the bike weighs 26 kilograms net. However, it shows clear welding seams. The load capacity of the luggage rack is specified as 25 kilograms. That should be sufficient for most cases. The pedals and mudguards are made of metal. Nothing wobbles or rattles when driving.

When it comes to cable management, Eleglide has made things a bit too easy for itself. All seven cables lead from the handlebars in a wide arc to the front before they disappear in the lower part of the frame. That could have been solved smarter. At least Eleglide includes two spiral binders so that the tangle of cables isn’t that loose.

Handlebar & Light



The handlebar looks pleasantly tidy. The large, backlit display is emblazoned in the middle. The driver sees, among other things, the current speed, the selected support level, the battery capacity in five bars and the kilometers driven. A USB-A port for charging smartphones or similar is protected behind a rubber cover below the display. On the left side, the rider can switch the e-bike on and off and select the support level using three buttons. He also controls the light there. Not only the front light is switched on, but also the rear light. This makes the Eleglide T1 Step-Thru the first China e-bike from our tests with a rear light that is connected to the electrical circuit. The previous e-bikes either did without a rear light completely or included a simple rear light with batteries. Another advantage: the rear light lights up when braking.

Eleglide T1 Step-Thru in pictures Eleglide T1 Step-Thru

The Eleglide T1 Step-Thru has a simple bell as a bike bell. That’s good. After all, many other e-bikes from China come with an electric horn, which is not allowed in Germany. The simple 7-speed Shimano gears are on the right side of the handlebars. This works fine right away. However, the top gear would have liked to have had a slightly higher ratio. If the electric bike travels 25 kilometers per hour, you have to pedal quite hard. The optional throttle grip is actuated with your thumb. We don’t like the look of the brown handles as much. At least they feel good and don’t leave an unpleasant smell of plastic on your hands, as is the case with the Ado A26 (test report).

Ergonomics



Very nice: The angle and height of the stem can be adjusted to the driver’s ergonomics via a joint. Together with the sufficiently height-adjustable saddle and the low entry, the Eleglide T1 Step-Thru offers pretty much the best ergonomics that we have seen on a China bike so far. Women wearing skirts and older people will appreciate this. However, this only applies to people up to a height of about 190 centimeters. Anyone who has grown taller should get a longer seat post.

Drive



The strength of the suspension fork of the Eleglide T1 Step-Thru can be adjusted. Also, you can block them. The tires are quite large at 27.5 inches. In combination with the large and soft Selle Royal saddle, this ensures a comfortable ride. For example, it is no problem to take a curb at a moderate speed with the Eleglide T1 Step-Thru.

The simple disc brakes at the front and rear don’t grip perfectly at first. In addition, the front wheel rubs easily. We had to make some adjustments here first. After that, the brakes are better, but far from perfect. Maybe they’ll grind in over time.

The mudguards not only look useful, they are. When driving through puddles, they do their duty and keep your butt dry. The porter also deserves a special mention at this point. It’s sturdy and comes with a spring clip to hold items on it. If you want, you can attach a bicycle basket with cable ties. For example, it is ideal for transporting purchases. After all, heavy things like drinks are better stored there than in a backpack.

Electronics & Battery



When starting, support level 0 is always selected, in which the engine is simply switched off. Stage 1 accelerates up to 15 kilometers per hour, stage 5 up to 25. The engine power is always the same, only the top speed varies. A long press on the plus and minus buttons leads to the menu in which the maximum speed can be set to 32 kilometers per hour. This is not allowed in Germany.

The 250 watt motor with its 50 Newton meters is quite strong. It accelerates pleasantly briskly up to the selected maximum speed. Even moderate inclines are no problem. However, the Eleglide T1 Step-Thru is less suitable for steeper mountains.

The simple electronics work less well than, for example, the fun folding bike Laotie FT100 (test report). Depending on the gear selected, the motor requires up to two full pedal revolutions before it provides support. He also runs after just as long.

The large 450 watt hour battery is smartly integrated into the frame and can be removed for charging using a key. A corresponding power pack is included. According to Eleglide, you can drive up to 100 kilometers with the T1 before the battery needs to be recharged. However, this value was created under unrealistic specifications. Among other things, the driver is light, the top speed is low, the weather is warm, the route is level, smooth and uninterrupted. We assume a range of up to 50 kilometers for an 85-kilogram driver in city traffic.

Preis



The Eleglide T1 Step-Thru costs 880 euros at Geekmaxi (purchase link) with coupon code ELET1TS. There are no shipping costs or customs. Will be shipped from a European warehouse. After a short time, the price is then significantly increased again. If you prefer to shop in well-known waters, you can also get the Eleglide T1 Step-Thru on Amazon (purchase link), but it costs 1050 euros there.

In addition to the T1 Step-Thru, there is also the largely identical Eleglide T1 at Geekmaxi (purchase link) for 900 euros and at Amazon (purchase link) for 1000 euros. Biggest difference: The T1 does not have a low entry.

Here in a price comparison we show the versions of the Eleglide T1 and the cheapest e-mountain bikes. Also included is the Eleglide M1 Plus (test report).

Conclusion

