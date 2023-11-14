Home » Shanghai’s Financing Costs Decline in First Three Quarters of 2023
Business

Shanghai’s Financing Costs Decline in First Three Quarters of 2023

by admin

Shanghai’s financing costs have remained stable but declined throughout the first three quarters of the year, according to the Shanghai headquarters of the People’s Bank of China. The total credit volume has continued to grow and financing costs have dropped.

In the first three quarters of the year, the balance of domestic and foreign currency loans increased by 6.5% year-on-year, with the credit growth rebounding after bottoming out in the second quarter. The weighted average interest rate of newly issued corporate loans in September remained at a historically low range of 3.38%.

The growth rate of corporate loans has been rapid, particularly for medium and long-term loans and for small and micro enterprises and private enterprises. In contrast, the growth rate of household loans has slowed down, although short-term consumer credit demand has seen a recovery.

Deposits in Shanghai have also seen growth, with RMB deposits increasing by 6.1% year-on-year, driven by factors such as falling market interest rates and weak expectations.

The scale of social financing in the city increased by 603.6 billion yuan in the first three quarters, with RMB loans issued to the real economy increasing significantly and equity financing also on the rise. Real estate credit in Shanghai has remained stable, with reductions in interest rates for first-home loans and a generally stabilized real estate credit operation.

Overall, Shanghai’s financing costs have seen a decline, with credit growth rebounding and various deposits maintaining growth. The city’s financial sector looks to be in a stable position moving forward.

(Editors: Yan Yuan, Xuan Zhaoqiang)

See also  Major A-share stock indexes continue to rise, the Science and Technology 50 Index fell more than 2% | A-shares | Stock Index | Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets

(Trainee reporter Liu Huiyu)

You may also like

State Administration of Financial Supervision: Implement regulatory ratings...

That’s why supplies for the rural population are...

Lancia Ypsilon, the history of the chic city...

Sora’s strong attack A-share AI concept stocks are...

Founder salaries 2024: This is what startup founders...

$36 Million Unclaimed Lottery Ticket in Florida Sends...

Pirelli is suffering on the stock market, with...

Start today! “Living water” is coming. The first...

These are the 10 richest Europeans in 2024

Low cost Chinese cars built in Italy, Leapmotor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy