President Xi Jinping Travels to the United States for China-US Presidential Meeting and APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Xi Jinping Heads to the United States for Presidential Meetings and APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

On the evening of November 14th, Chinese President Xi Jinping departed from Beijing for San Francisco, United States. President Jinping is scheduled to hold the China-US Presidential Meeting and attend the 30th APEC Leaders’ Meeting at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Accompanying President Xi Jinping on his visit are high-ranking officials including Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The US-China Presidential Meeting and the APEC Leaders’ Meeting are expected to cover important topics such as economic cooperation and trade relations between the two countries, as well as discussions on regional and global economic challenges.

This meeting comes at a pivotal time for US-China relations as both countries navigate complex economic and political issues. The outcome of the talks could have far-reaching implications for the global economy, trade, and international relations.

President Jinping’s visit underscores the significance of US-China relations and the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing key global challenges. The world will be closely watching the outcomes of these important meetings between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

