Cevallos celebrates his cantonization with a retro party – Diario La Hora

The Cevallos festivities begin with the ‘Guardians of Time Retro Cultural Festival’ that is carried out to celebrate the 37 years of cantonization.

The event will take place in the small animal square, the Saturday April 29, 2023 from 18:00.

Los guest artists to this event are: Dj Pedro Romo, Edisson Von Lippke, Xavier Altamirano and Josselline Illingworth.

This event is part of the activities organized to commemorate the cantonization of Cevallos and has the total coordination of the Municipality

Attendees will be able to enjoy this concert for free, which is organized with the intention of bringing back memories of times of yore.

staff of the National Police will be present at all events organized by the canton festivities. Excessive alcohol consumption will not be allowed. (VAB)