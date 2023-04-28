Where to see the meteor showers?

At this time the night sky has been very dynamic with the appearance of meteor showers that cause a sensation among the community.

And Colombia is one of the most privileged countries with the observation of these celestial phenomena, since they can be observed if we locate ourselves in suitable places, according to the scientific popularizer Germán Puerta.

But in order to enjoy these phenomena in Colombia, and in any part of the world, it is recommended to get away from the light pollution of the cities.

That is why it is important to look for dark areas with clear skies.

Any site that has these characteristics is viable to be able to enjoy this phenomenon in which meteorites enter the earth’s atmosphere and due to friction they light up as if they were shooting stars.

The Eta Aquarids

One of the shows that the sky has in store for us these days is the meteor shower called Eta Aquarids.

These are a shower of stars that are associated with Halley’s Comet and are visible from about April 21 to May 20 of each year, with their greatest activity around May 5.

Amateur astronomers have indicated that in Colombia it will be possible to see massive meteor showers at dawn on May 6.

The name of this phenomenon is due to the fact that its radiant seems to come from the star Eta in the constellation Aquarius.

The meteors we see today as members of the Eta Aquarids shower broke away from Halley’s Comet hundreds of years ago.

the lyrids

The season of the meteor shower known as the Lyrids has just passed, so called because when we look at the sky they seem to come from the constellation Lyra.

Usually, the Lyrids can be observed each year from April 16 to 26, but it is possible to see some of these celestial lights as late as the first week of May, according to some experts.

The radiant, that is, the place from which they can come, is located near the main star of Lyra, Vega, a white giant.

Also, these are the remains of comet C/1861 G1, also known as Thatcher, after the name of its discoverer.

