Actress Feifei Sun Speaks Out Against Violence on the Set of ‘Blood Love’

Feifei Sun Breaks Her Silence on Violence Encountered on Set of “Blood Love”

After years of silence, actress Feifei Sun has come forward with details of the violence she endured on the set of the 2010 drama “Blood Love”. In a recent social media post, Sun revealed that she was subjected to violence by the director and producer of the series.

In response to Sun’s allegations, the Fengcheng City Public Security Bureau has issued an administrative penalty against the perpetrator, Yao Yuan, imposing a ten-day penalty.

Sun’s revelations have sparked a public outcry, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding the violence. Some netizens have even brought actor Wang Yang into the spotlight, as he was part of the same crew at the time of the incident. In a previous interview, Yang downplayed the severity of the situation, stating, “I don’t think it’s possible to find an assistant director to beat an actor.”

After facing backlash for his comments, Yang has since issued an apology, acknowledging that his remarks were inappropriate. Sun, in turn, came to his defense, expressing appreciation for his work attitude.

Born in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province in 1981, Sun Feifei has been a prominent actress in Mainland China since the early 2000s. She gained recognition for her roles in popular TV series such as “The Shadow of the Shadow” and “Beijing, My Love”. In 2010, she starred in the controversial drama “Blood Love”, where she allegedly endured the violent behavior of the director and producer.

The revelations made by Sun have brought to light the issue of workplace violence and abuse in the entertainment industry. With the administrative penalty issued against the perpetrator, it is hoped that this incident will lead to a greater awareness and prevention of such behavior in the industry.

Source: Minnan Net Comprehensive Sohu Entertainment, 1905 Net

