Shanghai’s “May 5th Shopping Festival” starts Putuo District, where 20 million consumer coupons are distributed free of chargeFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Correspondent Ding Wanxing, reporter Jiang Yuezhong) On July 30, at the press conference of the Shanghai Municipal Government, the “2022 International Consumer Season” and Shanghai “May 5th Shopping Festival” were jointly launched. On the same day, Shanghai Red Star Macalline Global Home Furnishing in Putuo District Yihaodian (hereinafter referred to as “Global Home Furnishing 1haodian”) took the lead in launching the special supporting activities of the “May 5th Shopping Festival”, and started the “Hi-buy” mode: 10 million yuan subsidy for trade-in, 20 million yuan household consumption coupons, 10 million yuan The triple subsidy for home improvement consumer coupons covers various scenarios and multi-dimensional needs of citizens’ home improvement and home needs.

Caption: The scene of the event kick-off meeting.Photo courtesy of the interviewee

According to the deployment, this “May 5th Shopping Festival” focuses on “leading the trend of fashion definition”, coordinating “international consumption season”, “world premiere season” and “city-wide discount season”, highlighting “digital empowerment”. The promotion activities in the No. 1 store of Global Home Furnishings feature the linkage between online and offline consumption, leading a new consumption track. “Three consumer coupons can be collected through online mini programs and Tmall flagship stores, and then experienced, perceived, and consumed in offline brand stores.” Red Star Macalline Home Furnishing Group Co., Ltd. General Manager of Operation Promotion Department, Xu Jie, deputy general manager of Global Home Furnishings No. 1 Store, said that this model of “precise online diversion and offline targeted consumption” has a significant effect on boosting the economy.

According to reports, during the Quality Life Festival from July 1 to July 17, shopping malls tried to issue consumer coupons online. The data shows that: 6,000 pieces were received online, 4,000 pieces were used offline, the consumption conversion rate was nearly 70%, the overall sales also increased by nearly 40% year-on-year, and the passenger flow was nearly 50,000. “This time, in conjunction with Shanghai’s ‘May 5th Shopping Festival’, we have once again launched 20 million household consumption coupons, online and offline, with a face value ranging from 500 yuan to 1,000 yuan. The square is evenly distributed.” Xu Jie said that in order to meet the diverse needs of consumers for home improvement and home furnishing, this Huimin promotion has covered more than 1,000 brands in the mall. “Not only that, we also linked other shopping malls in Shanghai and the upstream factories of their brand merchants to work together to deliver real profits to consumers in the form of consumption subsidy coupons to promote the release of consumption potential.” Xu Jie said .

Caption: On the day of the event, citizens were shopping for goods.Photo courtesy of the interviewee

On the day of the event, despite the typhoon, there was still an endless stream of people buying home appliances in the mall. A resident who lives in Changzheng Town said: “It’s hot and I want to add a refrigerator and a water purifier to my home. I’ve been to the mall several times. There is a promotion today, and I received a coupon of 1,000 yuan, which can be used directly offline. Buy it cheap and rest assured.”

According to the unified cash register data of Red Star Macalline, consumer demand for electrical appliances has grown significantly, and high-end and intelligent electrical products have become the mainstream of consumption. On the other hand, as the season enters the high temperature mode, the sales of refrigeration products represented by air conditioners and refrigerators, especially large-capacity refrigerators, are booming. In this event, the model of “exchanging old for new” and “exchanging small for large” has become an important attraction for many consumers to participate actively. Haier’s sales of refrigerators and freezers have surged, with a year-on-year increase of 80%, and water purification categories have increased by 50%; Hitachi’s ice-washing sales have increased by more than 20% year-on-year.

In addition, in order to better meet the multi-dimensional home furnishing needs of citizens, Red Star Macalline also specially launched 300 and 500 yuan of replacement subsidy coupons, which are aimed at consumer goods such as sofas, mattresses, and bathrooms that are in high demand by citizens. The Benefiting and Benefiting activities will continue until October.