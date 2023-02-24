Home Business Shock poll: what a blow for Prime Minister Meloni. The tables and numbers
Shock poll: what a blow for Prime Minister Meloni. The tables and numbers

Shock poll: what a blow for Prime Minister Meloni. The tables and numbers

Party survey: thud of the M5S, the Democratic Party rises in the week of the primaries

The majority of Italians reject the changes of the Meloni government to the building Superbonus, despite the majority having promised limited corrective measures in Parliament. This is the main result of the survey carried out exclusively for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. Only 41.9% of the sample say they are in favor of the government changes. 58.1% of Italians are against it.

The Superbonus case causes a thud of confidence in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which fell in the last week from 52.4% to 51.6. Among the parties, very few variations in the center-right with the League which remains clearly above the figure of the Politics and the Brothers of Italy largely the first political force. The Democratic Party rises to 16.2% in the week of the primaries, while the 5 Star Movement slips below 17%. Third Pole at 8%. The Green-Left alliance and the other minor parties are on the rise.

