ZTE Corporation, in cooperation with China Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies, has successfully completed verification and compliance testing of the 5G Sub-band Full-Duplex (SBFD) in the Joint Innovation Lab in Xi’an, realizing the first gNB full-duplex in sub-band of the sector, with a throughput uplink greater than 1.47 Gbps and a latency end-to-end less than 3.9 ms respectively in the TDD band with a system width bandwidth of 100 MHz.

Il sub-band full-duplex (SBFD) is a promising improvement that allows gNB to perform simultaneous transmission and reception, but in different non-overlapping sub-bands. The 5G Advanced SBFD is a milestone towards the evolution of full duplex.

Thanks to the SBFD, the gNB allows for flexible allocation of UL/DL resources and scaling based on UL/DL traffic. It will also help reduce latency by improving UL coverage and the throughput of the system.

As the industry moves towards advanced 5G, China Mobile, ZTE and Qualcomm Technologies have demonstrated their continuous drive for innovation as they look forward to tapping new growth opportunities in the consumer and enterprise segments.