What we eat can significantly impair or improve our fertility. The Italian Society of Human Reproduction (SIRU) reiterates this in the e-book “Nutrition Pills for Fertility”.

“Although it is now known, thanks to vast scientific research, that correct lifestyles and a healthy diet can bring important benefits to our health, starting with reproductive health, few have such a ‘food awareness’ as to be able to create healthy dishes , which promote our well-being”, says Veronica Corsetti, Cnr researcher, nutritionist and coordinator of the Special Interest Group of Nutrition Biology of Siru who developed the ebook.

The book reviews the qualities of food and provides food guidance to help improve reproductive health through food. Reiterates the importance of a correct balance between carbohydrates, proteins, fats and fibres; the role of micronutrients and also that of fats, for example those supplied by olive oil. It also underlines the importance of glycemic and insulinemic balance, as well as that of controlling inflammation and good immune health, also through the protection of the microbiota.

Among the indications that come from the book, an invitation to pay attention to the origin of the foods. “Better to prefer organic products. In this way, we will not only take a concrete step towards sustainability and environmental resilience but we will have important advantages in nutritional and health terms”, says the president Siru Luigi Montano.