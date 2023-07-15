Shock weather, anomalous African heat over Italy: temperatures at 45 degrees and then…

WEATHER, RECORD HEATWAVE, MAXIMUM NEAR 45 DEGREES

“From Monday a week of anomalously hot weather is expected in Italy due to an exceptional heat wave that will remain in the Mediterranean for several days”. According to the experts of 3bmeteo – “Besides the intensity, another characteristic will be the extension of the anomalous heat; from eastern Spain to Italy, up to southern France and the Balkans” – confirms Francesco Nucera of 3bmeteo. “Temperatures will continue to increase day after day and by mid-week it will be possible to reach exceptional values ​​with peaks of even 42-45°C in the Center and South. 40°C may occur in 60% of the regions. The heat – continues Nucera – will also be felt at night. Potential new heat records are not excluded.”

WARM WEATHER IN ITALY, BUT ALSO THUNDERSTORMS IN THE NORTH

“It will also be hot in the North after the storms of the last few days but it will be less intense. Precisely because of the prolongation of the heat wave and the absence of ventilation, humidity will increase; consequently the body discomfort due to the stuffiness will increase. According to forecasts, the heat wave should subside in the third decade starting from the northern regions with even strong thunderstorms while it will gradually concentrate in the south”.

(source 3bMeteo)

WEATHER FORECASTS, ANOMALIES NOT ONLY IN ITALY

“The heat wave is part of a series of intense events that are affecting the northern hemisphere at the same time – says 3bmeteo meteorologist Francesco Nucera – such as the heat waves in North Africa, the southern USA, the Middle East and southern Asia, as well as the floods on India, USA, China and Japan. These particular simultaneous situations, which lead to extreme phenomena, occur more often and are a consequence of climate change. Since the 2000s, the African anticyclone has been almost a constant in our summers, so much so that it has changed them making them much hotter” -concludes the expert.

