Short-haul ban on France’s planes

France is the first country in the world to ban short-haul flights – passengers should switch to the train Specifically, three scheduled flights from Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon to Paris-Orly will be cancelled. For the Greens, however, the measure does not go far enough. In Switzerland, a flight route would be comparable.

Only fly long-haul? France is doing it. Picture: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP

If you can take the train, you should no longer use the plane: according to this motto, the French government bans certain routes between cities that can be reached comfortably and without having to change trains. “This measure is a world first,” said Minister of Transport Clément Beaune on Tuesday. “It is part of our efforts to promote the use of climate-friendly means of transport.”