Deutsche Bahn grabs travelers in the wallet

Constant delays, overtaken trains and dilapidated train stations put Deutsche Bahn under pressure. With the timetable change on June 11, the already damaged image could suffer an additional scratch. A previously free service will then only be offered for an additional fee. Travelers should then pay 5.90 euros.

As a board member for infrastructure, Berthold Huber should know how things are with Deutsche Bahn. “Too full, too old, too broken,” was the sobering conclusion. Will the predicate “too expensive” soon be added? Compared to other means of transport, the DB is already not cheap today and the gap should grow a little further when the timetable changes.

Deutsche Bahn is canceling free seat reservations in 1st class

Die free seat reservation in 1st class with super saver fares and saver fares will then no longer apply. If you still want to secure a seat in the future, you will have to dig into your pockets. 5,90 Euro is what Deutsche Bahn requires for a seat reservation in 1st class – for each direction of travel, mind you.

On a classic train journey In the future, rail customers will have to pay 11.80 euros more for a return journey.

Also new is the adjustment of the reservation fee in 2nd class, which will be increased to EUR 4.90. Family reservations now cost EUR 9.80. The offer of long-term reservations will also be cancelled.

However, there are also some perks. For example, holders of the Germany ticket should receive the Bahncard 25 in 2nd class for 10.90 euros cheaper. The promotion runs until June 30th. Deutsche Bahn has summarized all other actions and changes in the timetable on a special page (look at Deutsche Bahn).

The new ICE L of Deutsche Bahn will run in the future:

Deutsche Bahn presents the ICE L

In 2022, more than 40,000 trains were canceled

Numbers from the previous year show how bad things are with the railways: in 2022, more than 40,000 trains were canceled in Germany without replacement. This emerged from a request from the Left Party to the Federal Ministry of Transport.