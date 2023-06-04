Home » Deutsche Bahn grabs travelers in the wallet
Technology

Deutsche Bahn grabs travelers in the wallet

by admin
Deutsche Bahn grabs travelers in the wallet

Constant delays, overtaken trains and dilapidated train stations put Deutsche Bahn under pressure. With the timetable change on June 11, the already damaged image could suffer an additional scratch. A previously free service will then only be offered for an additional fee. Travelers should then pay 5.90 euros.

As a board member for infrastructure, Berthold Huber should know how things are with Deutsche Bahn. “Too full, too old, too broken,” was the sobering conclusion. Will the predicate “too expensive” soon be added? Compared to other means of transport, the DB is already not cheap today and the gap should grow a little further when the timetable changes.

Deutsche Bahn is canceling free seat reservations in 1st class

Die free seat reservation in 1st class with super saver fares and saver fares will then no longer apply. If you still want to secure a seat in the future, you will have to dig into your pockets. 5,90 Euro is what Deutsche Bahn requires for a seat reservation in 1st class – for each direction of travel, mind you.

On a classic train journey In the future, rail customers will have to pay 11.80 euros more for a return journey.

Also new is the adjustment of the reservation fee in 2nd class, which will be increased to EUR 4.90. Family reservations now cost EUR 9.80. The offer of long-term reservations will also be cancelled.

However, there are also some perks. For example, holders of the Germany ticket should receive the Bahncard 25 in 2nd class for 10.90 euros cheaper. The promotion runs until June 30th. Deutsche Bahn has summarized all other actions and changes in the timetable on a special page (look at Deutsche Bahn).

See also  Return delivery remuneration according to the reference market price for solar power in Switzerland

The new ICE L of Deutsche Bahn will run in the future:

Deutsche Bahn presents the ICE L

In 2022, more than 40,000 trains were canceled

Numbers from the previous year show how bad things are with the railways: in 2022, more than 40,000 trains were canceled in Germany without replacement. This emerged from a request from the Left Party to the Federal Ministry of Transport.

You may also like

Former “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian...

avahi: vulnerability allows denial of service

Francesco Sciortino: a stellator to bring the energy...

Is Apple introducing its mixed reality headset?

The official confirmation of “Metal Gear Solid Δ...

Microsoft will end the standalone Cortana app by...

Adobe appoints Christian Duprat to lead Western Eu…

Man gets stung by 250 “killer bees” together,...

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth still expected to launch...

Linux kernel KVM: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy