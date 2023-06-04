L’Aquila Court, ‘safe viaducts A24-A25, maintenance ok’ – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, JUNE 03 – There is no evidence that “the conduct of the accused endangered traffic safety” on the A24 and A25 motorways”, taking into account that the expert reports “excluded any risk of partial collapse and total” and confirmed the seismic safety.



The accusations of default and fraud in public supplies are also unfounded, given that the regularity of the service was guaranteed and the ordinary maintenance works were carried out “to a greater extent than the contract”.



These are the salient passages of the reasons for the sentence, filed in recent days, with which the judge for the preliminary hearings of the Aquila court, Guendalina Buccella, last March 8 in the process with abbreviated rite, acquitted with full formula, ” because the fact does not exist”, the heads of Strada dei Parchi Spa, former concessionaire of the A24 and A25 motorways, of the Abruzzo group Toto, in the trial on the deterioration of the viaducts in the L’Aquila area.



The provisions of the sentence are also intended to affect the judicial dispute linked to the revocation to the detriment of the concession to the Spa of the Toto group by the Council of Ministers with a provision of last July 7, challenged by Sdp, which is based precisely on the non-compliance in maintenance and on the danger of collapse of bridges and viaducts.



On the revocation after the pronouncements of the Tar, which put the SDP back on track twice, and of the Council of State which confirmed the management, from 1 August 2022, in the hands of Anas, the verdict of the Constitutional Court is awaited, to which the Tar of Lazio asked to clarify the legitimacy of the decision of the then Draghi government. From company sources of Sdp, which due to the consequences of the revocation requested and was admitted to the arrangement with creditors with 100% payments from the XIV Civil Section of the Court of Rome, shows that the reasons exclude any type of responsibility in the management of the two arteries: “the acquittal with the formula ‘the fact does not exist’ definitively clears the field of any doubts about the management of the motorway Concession. (ANSA).

