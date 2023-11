The Bundestag has passed the controversial Building Energy Act (Heating Act). But there would have been a better alternative. Which one is it and what happens next?

Dr. Jörn Quitzau (Berenberg) in conversation with Prof. Dr. Manuel Frondel (RWI)

The regulatory policy journal

CategoriesEnergy policy TagsFrondel, heating law, Quitzau

Post navigation

Share this: Facebook

X