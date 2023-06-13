Home » Dax holds moderate plus after US inflation data
Dax holds moderate plus after US inflation data

Dax holds moderate plus after US inflation data

The EuroStoxx 50, the leading index in the euro zone, closed 0.18 percent lower at 4289.79 points. France’s Cac 40 fell similarly slightly, while Britain’s FTSE 100 fell around half a percent. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial hardly moved at the European close.

The euro gave way slightly and was last listed at 1.0749 US dollars. Weak economic data from Italy put some pressure on. The European Central Bank set the reference rate at 1.0780 (Thursday: 1.0737) dollars. The dollar thus cost 0.9276 (0.9314) euros.

See also  Juchen shares deducted non-net profit by over 50% in the third quarter to expand product application fields_Company

