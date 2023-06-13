Wednesday, June 14th, the twenty-seventh day of the fourth month in the lunar calendar, zodiac signs and precautions_Oriental_Yellow White_Cooperation

Original title: Wednesday, June 14, the twenty-seventh day of the fourth lunar month in the lunar calendar, the fortune and precautions of the twelve zodiac signs

June 14th, Wednesday, the twenty-seventh day of the fourth month of the lunar calendar, is the year of Guimao, the month of Wuwu, and the day of Guimao. The sun is dry like rain and dew, and its attribute is yin. It is in the summer of Wuwu month in the year of the rabbit, and the fortune star is prosperous, which is good for forging ahead and making progress in career. Guishui suffers from eating injuries when sitting down, is prone to consumption, should be open-minded and peaceful, keep steady, and consider everything carefully. The fortune and key points of the twelve zodiac signs on June 14 are as follows:

Little mouse:It is advisable to hold on firmly and strive for stability, and it is not advisable to make major events. We must be in awe, manage and control risks, and avoid rushing for quick success and quick benefits, and blindly paying. It is advisable to be yourself, and it is not advisable to cooperate with gatherings, seek money for expansion, etc. Be open-minded and calm, think more about the consequences, and properly handle differences. The east and south are easy to be damaged, so try to avoid them; yellow and white or black and white with clothing is auspicious.

ugly cow:It is good for clarifying ideas and making progress. It is advisable to wait for work with ease and not to be too proactive. We must be modest and prudent, adapt to changes, and grasp the trade-offs between advances and retreats. It is suitable for storage and storage, planning and management, study and inspection, etc. We must reflect on ourselves and make timely corrections to make up for deficiencies. The east and the south are prone to barriers and obstacles, so try to avoid them; yellow or red and yellow are helpful when paired with clothing.

Yin Tiger:It is conducive to harmonious communication, promotes unity, helps broaden horizons, and acts smoothly. It is appropriate to be equal and inclusive, actively integrate, and strive for a win-win situation. It is suitable for visits, solidarity and cooperation, transaction negotiations, academic discussions, planning plans, etc. Learn to listen and learn from others. The East, Northeast and South are conducive to cooperation and expansion; black and blue-green clothing are conducive to progress.

Rabbit:It is conducive to communication and consensus, which helps to enhance strength and make progress. To gather similarities and resolve differences, and strive to form a joint force. It is suitable for visiting, making friends and helping each other, business development, study and demonstration, planning and planning, etc. We must keep our promises and keep our promises, and pay more attention to the strengths of others. The south is easy to consume and needs to be avoided; the east and black and blue-green clothing are conducive to harmony and mutual benefit.

Chenlong:It is advisable to use static braking to manage and control risks, and it is not advisable to take the initiative to attack. Make the best use of the situation, adapt to changes, and don’t act reluctantly. It is advisable to wait for the opportunity, and it is not suitable for cooperation gatherings, negotiating transactions, and career expansion. We must stick to the right path, distinguish right from wrong, and strengthen our own strength. The east is easy to be harmful and needs to be avoided; red or red and yellow with clothing is good for relieving stress. Si snake:It is easy to win support, which is conducive to smooth operations and gains. It is advisable to recognize goals and plan ahead. It is necessary to establish an overall view and a long-term view, and actively seek external support. It is suitable for visiting elders, seeking benefits, learning to recharge, planning and planning, etc. We must learn from the past and make continuous progress. The east and south are good for winning support; red and green clothing can help auspiciousness. See also CONCACAF: LAFC pulls an agonizing tie from the Union Midday horse:It is conducive to obtaining help and making positive progress. It is necessary to recognize the direction and actively plan and implement it. Be low-key and humble, and actively seek help when encountering troubles. It is suitable for visiting, seeking benefits, career development, learning demonstrations, etc. Think in another person’s place and look at the strengths of others. The south is prone to conflicts and needs to be avoided; the east and green or yellow clothing are conducive to winning support. No sheep:It is conducive to communication and career progress, and it is necessary to think comprehensively and plan carefully. It is necessary to coordinate from top to bottom, highlight the main line, strive to be safe, and don’t go our own way. It is suitable for visiting and dredging, organizing cooperation, planning and management, checking for omissions and filling vacancies, etc. Be good at thinking and make up for deficiencies. The East and the South are conducive to cooperation and dredging; red, green and yellow clothing are beneficial. monkey:Conducive to the implementation of specific projects, it is advisable to plan carefully around the goals. It is necessary to think holistically, to be clear about the primary and secondary, and to grasp the rhythm and intensity. It is suitable for transaction negotiation, creative planning, management assessment, etc. We must keep pace with the times, improve ourselves, and leave room for everything. The south is prone to stress and needs to be avoided; the east and white or yellow clothing are good for solving problems. See also Recently, traffic accidents at highway level crossings frequently occur Chicken:Yiping is calm and calm, and should not act rashly. It is necessary to conform to the general trend, make a good balance, and avoid impulsiveness and recklessness. It is advisable to be yourself, and it is not advisable to cooperate with others, celebrate parties, trade expansion, etc. The world is impermanent, we must be open-minded and rational, and properly handle differences. The east is easy to be harmful and should be avoided; yellow and red and yellow are good for releasing stress when matched with clothing. Xu dog:It is conducive to harmonious communication, enhanced understanding, self-improvement and career development. It is necessary to be generous and harmonious, advance and retreat in an orderly manner, and do a good job in team coordination. It is suitable for visiting and dredging, organizing cooperation, dating and communication, management preparation, learning and thinking, etc. Be tolerant and communicate sincerely. The East and the South are good for cooperation and dredging; red, green or red clothing is good. Hai pig:It is conducive to harmony and integration, to display talents, to be concerned about the overall situation, and to go steadily and far. It is necessary to adapt to the weather, enhance self-awareness, and rely more on team strength. It is suitable for visits, condolences, solidarity and cooperation, publicity lectures, etc. The requirements are real and pragmatic, not greedy for perfection, eager for quick success and instant benefit. The East and the South are good for cooperation, dredging and solving problems; dark blue and black clothing are good. Note: This article was published a day earlier.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: