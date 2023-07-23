Sika and other stock market tips of the week

After the storm, Sika sails into the profit zone – and other stock market tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why Sika is sailing in calmer and more profitable waters again.

After the storm, Sika sails into the profit zone.

Illustration: Marco Ratschiller

Now the time has come: Eli Lilly (LLY US) is the world‘s largest capitalized pharmaceutical stock for the first time, relegating Johnson & Johnson to second place. Within five years, my buy recommendation increased by 431.7%. Operating profit (EBIT) should grow from $7.265 billion to $16.932 billion between 2020 and 2025. There is no reason on your part to end your friendship with the $440 billion title. (hold and cheer)

