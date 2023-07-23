Home » Photogallery – In Conselice houses roofless due to the strong wind
World

Photogallery – In Conselice houses roofless due to the strong wind

Photogallery – In Conselice houses roofless due to the strong wind

Forte bad weather in Emilia-Romagna two months after the devastating floods: nstorms, hail and even a whirlwind they hit the Region, from Bologna to Ferrara and Ravenna. Dozens of interventions by firefighters in the provinces of Bologna, Ravenna, Parma, Ferrara and Modena. The firefighters also intervened to evacuate 50 passengers stranded on a train in Lavezzola (Ravenna) due to trees that had fallen on the railway line.

Damage to crops in Alfonsine, Fusignano and Conselice, in the Ravenna area, where strong gusts of wind have uncovered roofs, torn up greenhouses, made trees collapse and bent dozens of rows of vines.

