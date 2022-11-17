You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

SINCEREWATCH HK(00444) announced that it is expected that the group’s net comprehensive loss for the six months ended September 30, 2022 will increase by approximately 40% compared with the net comprehensive loss of HK$32.3 million in the same period last year. The increase in net loss was mainly attributable to the sharp drop in revenue and decrease in gross profit of the Group’s watch distribution business as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic and the city closure policy; and the increase in net foreign exchange loss.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!