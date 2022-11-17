Original title: Quentin confirmed to direct an 8-episode TV series to start filming in 2023

Quentin Tarantino confirmed to direct 8-episode TV series to start filming in 2023

Tarantino confirmed his next project will be an eight-episode limited series, slated to begin filming in 2023. However, this is not the first time Quentin has directed a TV series. As early as 2005, he directed two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”.

Quentin also recently criticized Hollywood, saying that the current movie era is the worst in Hollywood history.

Quentin’s most recent film is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which he says is the best film he’s ever made.

