Home Entertainment Quentin Tarantino confirmed to direct an 8-episode TV series to start filming in 2023 – yqqlm
Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino confirmed to direct an 8-episode TV series to start filming in 2023 – yqqlm

by admin
Quentin Tarantino confirmed to direct an 8-episode TV series to start filming in 2023 – yqqlm
2022-11-17 22:06

Source: 3DMGAME

Original title: Quentin confirmed to direct an 8-episode TV series to start filming in 2023

Quentin Tarantino confirmed to direct 8-episode TV series to start filming in 2023

Tarantino confirmed his next project will be an eight-episode limited series, slated to begin filming in 2023. However, this is not the first time Quentin has directed a TV series. As early as 2005, he directed two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”.

Quentin also recently criticized Hollywood, saying that the current movie era is the worst in Hollywood history.

Quentin’s most recent film is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which he says is the best film he’s ever made.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Shanghai

See also  People's Palace of Theater Arts (Deep Observation) _ Guangming.com

You may also like

Former President Lyndon Johnson’s Continental convertible up for...

Ujam ƷУԪ BRAAASS˹Ĭĭصǿͭ – midifanǹע

Award-winning composer Michael Price combines form and function...

ADER ERROR x CASETiFY The Second Wave of...

BURTON released a new Anon x Shantell Martin...

AAPE × 9090 joint series debut “FROM 2012,...

Alexander McQueen 2023 Early Spring Women’s Collection

The mobile terminal “The Hidden Corner” is scheduled...

Drake x Nike collaboration branch NOCTA is the...

Coty accelerates on sustainability between packs, reduction of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy