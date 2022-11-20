Milano The single network, i.e. the one that should arise from the intertwining of the infrastructure of Telecom and rival Open Fibergoes on with a different scheme from the original one, e alternative to the Minerva plandeveloped by today’s Undersecretary Alessio Butti of FdI in the weeks leading up to the vote. The new project is headed by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy (Mimit) Adolph Ursowhich tomorrow could receive delegations on telecommunications.

Monday