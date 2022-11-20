The other half of the event

In order to make the allegations of corruption and piloting for assignments forgotten, and the many workers who died during the construction of the stadiums (six out of eight are completely new), the emirs spared no expense. Thanks to the work of thousands of immigrants from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, all the necessary infrastructures have been built. A new underground network of 320 kilometres, in addition to the motorway, will make it possible to reach almost all the plants. Plants which, apart from the inauguration one, are a short distance from Doha. We are rightly indignant, both for the fallen workers and for the construction of stadiums that will surely become “cathedrals in the desert”. But we Italians, if we think of Italia ’90 or other sporting events that have given birth to pharaonic facilities then left to fall into disuse, are not the most entitled to give lessons to anyone.

The world championships of «we know it strange»

In Doha meanwhile, awaiting kick-off, there is still relative calm. Aside from the blow-ups on the skyscrapers of Messi and Neymar, the city’s long six-lane boulevards are lightly trafficked. Few fans, few gadgets, few flags. Even the red ones from Qatar. Which is not surprising given that almost all of these parts are immigrants who don’t particularly like football. Going back to the World Cup played, being so atypical, there are few who want to say too much. It is feared that even on the pitch there may be surprises. A «we know it strange» also in football. Argentina and Brazil, as we have already said, are the favourites, of course. Messi’s team, on its last chance to win a World Cup, comes from a streak of 35 positive matches. They have an excellent group as well as Brazil who want to erase the shame of the elimination suffered by Belgium four years ago in Russia.

France and Portugal

Title holders France start as the team to beat. Despite having enormous offensive potential (Mbappè, Benzema, Dembele), it is penalized by some heavy absences in midfield (Pogba among all). It will then be necessary to see if the precious reinforcements will be able to find a satisfactory assembly. At the moment it doesn’t seem like it, but France is always fueling slowly. A diesel that goes far. Among the formations in pole position there is of course Portugal, even if its symbol striker, Ronaldo, comes from a very bad season at Manchester. Knowing him, he will surely plot revenge. Not forgetting that, in addition to Ronaldo, there are many players kissed by talent. And just starting from the attack (Leao, Felix, Silva).

Other Europeans and Africans

There is Germany, with its mix of old and young, which almost never disappoints. However, it is in a phase of re-foundation and with a less fearsome attack than in the past. As for Spain, it is not the old Spain that has dominated for more than a decade, but with all that band of emerging young people it can go far. Even England, burned by Italy in the final of the European Championship, is looking for redemption. He hasn’t won a World Cup since 1966, the one in which, as Antonello Venditti sings, “the Queen of England was Pelé”. Great tradition, great team that of the English Lions, but poisoned by internal controversies. Not least the one against the coach Southgate who has decided to rely only on players from the Premier League. Not to be underestimated the Belgium of De Bruyne and Lukaku, hitherto blocked by his ailments. An attentive eye must be reserved for the African teams (Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco) which in such a “hot” climate could find a suitable environment to finally assert themselves. It’s their chance, surely they will try.

The leagues that give the most players to the tournament

Other curiosities that give an idea of ​​the values ​​in the field. The league that lends the most players (133) to the World Cup is the Premier League. The Spanish championship follows (83 players), the Bundesliga (77) and our Serie A with 67. Bayern Munich is the club on the podium with 17 players at the World Cup. Juventus with 11 players, Milan and Inter with 7 are far behind. One last thought for Mancini’s national team: while the other big names go to the World Cup, Italy, champion of Europe, consoles itself with Albania and Austria. No offense to anyone but it’s as if, being able to go out to dinner with Scarlet Johansson, the abbess of a convent showed up in her place. The first thing that comes to mind is: did Jorginho really have to miss those two accursed penalties?