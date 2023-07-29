Home » Sirti, boom in turnover to 410 million (+18%). Ebitda is also growing
Business

Sirti, boom in turnover to 410 million (+18%). Ebitda is also growing

by admin
Sirti, boom in turnover to 410 million (+18%). Ebitda is also growing

Sirti, turnover boom to 410 million (+18%)

Il Sirti group – reference player in the development of network infrastructures and digital services and cybersecurity – closes the first half of 2023 with results still growing, in the wake of the excellent performances relating to the 2022 financial year. In the first half of 2023, Sirti recorded revenues equal to 410 million euros, an increase of +18% compared to the 348 million euros relating to the same period of 2022 (+62 million euros).

The company also reported another leap of the EBITDAequal to +34% if compared with the same semester of the previous year, going from 20.2 million euros in 2022 to the current 27.1 million euros.

READ ALSO: Enel, Cattaneo to attack the group: acquired 200 thousand shares

The backlog of awarded contracts and orders continues to expand significantly, amounting to approximately 2.25 billion euros as at 30 June 2023 (it was 1.4 billion euros in December 2022), thanks to the award of important contracts in the Telco-PNRR and – on the slope Sirti Digital Solutions – within Edge Computing, Cybersecurity e IOT.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Enterprise off-peak production power dispatching resources Jiashan County makes every effort to do a good job in high-temperature natural protection power supply

You may also like

IHK analysis: Young people are moving away from...

Fires: Harp, Dioxin concentration in Palermo air

China to Expand Scale of 5G Applications with...

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Market...

Wynn & Encore: Las Vegas Unveils Exciting Culinary...

Enel, CEO Cattaneo buys 500,000 shares

Investing successfully in Dubai: The oil and gas...

Petrol, served on the motorway exceeds 2.5 euros...

Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development...

Architect Annette Gigon or how to build beautifully...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy