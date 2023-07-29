Sirti, boom in turnover to 410 million (+18%). Ebitda is also growing

Sirti, turnover boom to 410 million (+18%)

Il Sirti group – reference player in the development of network infrastructures and digital services and cybersecurity – closes the first half of 2023 with results still growing, in the wake of the excellent performances relating to the 2022 financial year. In the first half of 2023, Sirti recorded revenues equal to 410 million euros, an increase of +18% compared to the 348 million euros relating to the same period of 2022 (+62 million euros).

The company also reported another leap of the EBITDAequal to +34% if compared with the same semester of the previous year, going from 20.2 million euros in 2022 to the current 27.1 million euros.

The backlog of awarded contracts and orders continues to expand significantly, amounting to approximately 2.25 billion euros as at 30 June 2023 (it was 1.4 billion euros in December 2022), thanks to the award of important contracts in the Telco-PNRR and – on the slope Sirti Digital Solutions – within Edge Computing, Cybersecurity e IOT.

