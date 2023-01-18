SIT enters the capital of UpSens (Optoi Group) with 10%, through a dedicated capital increase, to support its development and expand the range of solutions, in line with the group’s mission.

After the pandemic, the market for air quality monitoring and control tools is expected to grow strongly due to the increasingly central role of home comfort and energy efficiency.

The Controlled Mechanical Ventilation market (solutions that ensure healthy air and heat recovery) expects the installation of 3 million devices in Europe by 2026, triple the current ones.