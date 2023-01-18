Home Business SIT enters the capital of UpSens, an innovative SME that develops air quality monitoring sensors
Business

SIT enters the capital of UpSens, an innovative SME that develops air quality monitoring sensors

by admin
SIT enters the capital of UpSens, an innovative SME that develops air quality monitoring sensors

SIT enters the capital of UpSens (Optoi Group) with 10%, through a dedicated capital increase, to support its development and expand the range of solutions, in line with the group’s mission.

After the pandemic, the market for air quality monitoring and control tools is expected to grow strongly due to the increasingly central role of home comfort and energy efficiency.

The Controlled Mechanical Ventilation market (solutions that ensure healthy air and heat recovery) expects the installation of 3 million devices in Europe by 2026, triple the current ones.

See also  Non-agricultural strengthening strengthens the dollar's rally, the main price of gold in the United States falls | Fed_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

US quarterly, now Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs

Housing prices in 70 mainland cities have fallen...

DBA Group: assignment for the electrification of the...

The supply and demand of eggs is gradually...

TIM and Vivendi move: focus on the stock...

Gold market analysis: before falling to 1875.05, the...

Nexi entrusts IBM with the sustainable modernization of...

Ming-Chi Kuo: The 2024 MacBook Pro will be...

Goldman Sachs: profits well below expectations, turnover -16%....

The public offering four seasons report successively disclosed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy