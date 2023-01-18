Home News colorful sunset in Santa Marta
News

colorful sunset in Santa Marta

by admin
The Pearl of America not only surprises with its beaches, it also captivates with landscapes that are made daily in the samarium sky. Once again, nature does its thing and leaves locals and visitors speechless for the magical sunset that was painted in the city of Bastidas.

In the landscape of this Tuesday, January 17, blue and orange predominated, colors that contrasted with the crystalline blue of the Colombian Caribbean Sea.

For the umpteenth time, a sunset in Santa Marta steals the hearts of the citizens, because with the passing of days nature takes charge of drawing exclusive and unpublished works.

