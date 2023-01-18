Home Sports Naples, Giuntoli: “The Gollini-Sirigu exchange? Let’s see. And on Ounahi and Osimhen…”
Naples, Giuntoli: “The Gollini-Sirigu exchange? Let’s see. And on Ounahi and Osimhen…”

The Napoli director on the sidelines of the Coppa Italia match against Cremonese: “We are very happy with Spalletti, he is doing extraordinary things”

“We’re talking about it, let’s see.” This is how Cristiano Giuntoli, director of Napoli, commented on the hypothesis of an exchange of goalkeepers with Fiorentina between Sirigu and Gollini. “Cheddira? Let’s see, let’s see.” The Neapolitan manager also spoke of the possible arrival of Ounahi despite the inclusion of Leeds: “We’ve never been optimistic about Ounahi, the player is good but right now we’re not thinking about the transfer market, we’re very focused on our team and on doing well in everyday life”, he replied to the microphones of Mediaset before the Coppa Italia match with Cremonese.

Osimhen and Spalletti

And when asked about Osimhen’s future, he commented: “He’s doing very well and must continue like this. Then the future will tell us how much it will be worth – said Giuntoli -. Right now we’re not thinking about the market, we’re focused on everyday life and on what the boys are doing. Is he a non-transferable player? They are all non-transferable for us”. Also a passage on Spalletti: “We are very happy with the coach who is doing extraordinary things but right now we are only thinking about doing well and we must continue to do so”.

January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 22:38)

