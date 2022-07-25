On July 23, the 2nd State-owned Enterprise Digital Transformation Forum hosted by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council was successfully held during the 5th Digital China Summit. Weng Jieming, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, attended the forum and delivered a speech. The launching ceremony of the “Special Action for the Digital Transformation of State-owned Enterprises Empowering the Digital Collaborative Innovation Platform of Central Enterprises” was grandly held at the forum.

Under the leadership of Fang Lei, Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Innovation Bureau of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, Ouyang Jinsong, Secretary General of the Central Enterprise Intelligent Manufacturing Collaborative Innovation Platform, Yang Dongpeng, Deputy Secretary General of the Central Enterprise Beidou Industry Collaborative Development Platform, Xie Hai, Vice Chairman of the Central Enterprise E-Commerce Alliance, Zhao Bingzhen, Secretary General of the Central Enterprise Blockchain Cooperation Innovation Platform, Li Zanfeng, Secretary General of the Digital Transformation Collaborative Innovation Platform of Central Automobile Enterprises, and Dong Kunlei, President of the Central Enterprise Digital Development Research Institute, and other representatives of the six central enterprise digital collaborative innovation platforms, attended the meeting. Guests and representatives Under the common witness of the two parties, they jointly launched a special campaign to empower the digital transformation of state-owned enterprises. The launching ceremony marks that the “digital transformation of state-owned enterprises” will accelerate into the “fast lane” with the help of the “engine” empowered by the digital collaborative innovation platform of central enterprises.













Launching ceremony site

Under the guidance of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the “special action” is to give full play to the organizational capabilities of the digital collaborative innovation platforms of various central enterprises, establish a collaborative mechanism, and attract and gather “industry-university-research-use Jinzhi media” multi-party innovative ecological resources. It is an important measure to fully empower the digital transformation of state-owned enterprises. The “Special Action” focuses on intelligent manufacturing, Beidou applications, e-commerce, blockchain empowerment, digitization of the automotive industry, think tank construction and publicity and promotion, and designs a series of action tasks to provide comprehensive support and system services for accelerating the digital transformation of state-owned enterprises , to promote the digital transformation of state-owned enterprises to deepen and solidify.





Introduction to “Special Action”

The intelligent manufacturing empowerment special action is led by the intelligent manufacturing collaborative innovation platform of central enterprises, aiming to build a public service platform, strengthen enterprise service capabilities such as strategic consulting, evaluation and evaluation, precise docking, demonstration and promotion, and talent training; establish a supply chain with state-owned enterprise characteristics , evaluation standards and methods for factories, workshops, production lines, and equipment, and implement intelligent manufacturing evaluation actions for state-owned enterprises; for key industries, select state-owned intelligent manufacturing benchmark enterprises, and establish a new model of intelligent manufacturing with Chinese characteristics; strengthen equipment digitization and intelligent manufacturing. Theoretical research on special topics such as standardization and flexible manufacturing; accelerate the training of innovative talents, organize a series of training activities for state-owned enterprises, and assist in the cultivation of intelligent manufacturing talents.

The Beidou Empowerment Special Action is led by the Beidou Industry Coordinated Development Platform, a central enterprise, focusing on the unified construction and sharing of Beidou’s new infrastructure, the construction of Beidou application support systems, and the cultivation of Beidou collaborative development ecology to carry out digital transformation special actions.

The e-commerce empowerment special action is led by the central enterprise e-commerce collaborative innovation platform, focusing on the core links of the industrial chain and supply chain, and carrying out special actions around collaborative operation, resource sharing, pragmatic cooperation, technological innovation, standard co-construction, etc., to serve the digital transformation of state-owned enterprises , Digital economy innovation and development.

The special action of blockchain empowerment is led by the central enterprise blockchain cooperation innovation platform, focusing on the innovative application of blockchain technology industry, focusing on platform construction, think tank support, infrastructure, demonstration applications, talent training, and ecological prosperity. Action to provide support for the deepening of the digital transformation of state-owned enterprises.

The special action of digital transformation empowerment of central automobile enterprises is led by the digital transformation and collaborative innovation platform of central automobile enterprises. With the goal of promoting the digital transformation of central automobile enterprises and industrial chains, special actions are organized around think tank construction, collaborative innovation, scene cultivation, diagnosis and evaluation, etc. , enabling the development of the industry.

The Central Enterprise Digital Development Research Institute empowers special actions, focusing on promoting the construction of enterprise digital think tanks, organizing and carrying out digital transformation practice innovation and theoretical innovation, implementing digital literacy and skill improvement projects, and vigorously publicizing and promoting the excellent results of the digital transformation of central enterprises.



