The high temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places continues, and there will be a more obvious rainfall process in the northern region

1. Weather

1. Domestic weather conditions

High temperatures in Jiangnan, South China and Xinjiang: Yesterday, high temperatures over 35°C occurred in Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, western Hubei and southern Hebei, and the southern Xinjiang Basin, central and southern Zhejiang, Fujian, and Jiangxi. The highest temperature in most parts, central and southern Hunan, central and eastern Guangdong, and the southern Xinjiang Basin is 38-40 °C, Wenzhou, Lishui, Zhejiang, Ningde, Fuzhou, Sanming and other places in Fujian are 41-42.5 °C, and Turpan in Xinjiang is local. 42～45.2℃.

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, moderate to heavy rains occurred in parts of southern Heilongjiang, northern and central and eastern Jilin, northern Hebei and northeastern Zhejiang, northwestern Jiangxi, northern Hunan, northwestern Guizhou, southern Sichuan, and western Yunnan. Local heavy rains, heavy rains in Liupanshui, Guizhou and Guang’an, Sichuan (100-135 mm, the maximum hourly rainfall in Guang’an is 94 mm); central Inner Mongolia, central and western Gansu, central Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, northern Hebei, northern Zhejiang and other local occurrences Thunderstorm gale.

2. Foreign weather conditions

Strong precipitation occurred in Southeast Asia, Indo-China Peninsula, India and other places: moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain, and strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds occurred in Southeast Asia, the western and northern parts of the Indo-China Peninsula, northern India, North Korea, Japan, and Indonesia.

High temperatures in southern Europe, Central Europe, West Asia, Central Asia and other places in the United States: high temperatures above 35°C occurred in the Midwest of the United States, northern Mexico, southern Europe, Central Europe, West Asia, Central Asia, and North Africa. Among them, the southwestern United States, northwestern Mexico, Spain, and Algeria The daily maximum temperature in Egypt and other places reached 38-42 ℃, and the local temperature in West Asia, Central Asia and other places exceeded 44 ℃.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

(1) The high temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places continues

In the next 10 days, the high temperature range in the southern region will be large, and the high temperature in Jiangnan, South China and other places will last for a long time; the highest temperature in Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu and other places can reach above 40℃; Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Henan, Shaanxi, Sichuan Basin, Periods of high temperature weather will also occur in Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature orange warning at 06:00 on July 25: It is expected that during the day on July 25, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, eastern Guizhou, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, southern Jiangsu, southern Anhui, Inner Mongolia There are high temperature weather above 35 ℃ in the western region and southern Xinjiang Basin. Among them, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, northern Guangxi, southern Xinjiang Basin, western Inner Mongolia and other places have the highest temperature of 37-39 ℃. Parts of the central, central Jiangxi, and southern Xinjiang Basin can reach above 40°C (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Forecast map of high temperature drop areas across the country (08:00-20:00 on July 25)

(2) There will be a relatively obvious rainfall process in the northern region

On the 25th, there were thunderstorms in central Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanxi, Hebei, Shaanxi, Henan and other places, some areas had moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain, accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, local thunderstorms, strong winds or hail, etc. Strong convective weather.

From the 26th to the 28th, there will be a significant rainfall process in the eastern part of the Southwest, the eastern part of the Northwest, the central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, and the western part of the Northeast. In some areas, there will be heavy rain, local heavy rain, and strong convection such as thunderstorms and strong winds weather.

2. Foreign key weather

(1) There are high temperatures in South Europe, West Asia, Central Asia and other places in the United States

In the next three days, there will be high temperatures above 35°C in the western and southern United States, northern Mexico, southern Europe, southern central Europe, West Asia, Central Asia, and North Africa, and the local daily maximum temperature can exceed 44°C.

(2) There is strong precipitation in the Indo-China Peninsula and northern India and other places

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains in parts of the western and southern parts of the Indo-China Peninsula and northern India, and heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of northern India, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on July 25th to 08:00 on the 26th, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of central Inner Mongolia, southern Shanxi, southwestern Hebei, Henan, northern Hubei, western and southern Anhui, northern Zhejiang, southern Sichuan, northern and western Yunnan, etc. , Among them, there are heavy rains (50-60 mm) locally in Henan and other places. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in parts of the southern Xinjiang Basin and most of Inner Mongolia (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on July 25th – 08:00 on July 26th)

From 08:00 on July 26 to 08:00 on July 27, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of northeastern and central Inner Mongolia, northeastern Northwest China, eastern North China, eastern Huanghuai, and eastern Jianghuai. Among them, southern Shandong, northern Jiangsu and other places Heavy rain (50-60 mm) in some areas. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northern Shaanxi (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on July 26 – 08:00 on July 27)

From 08:00 on July 27 to 08:00 on July 28, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, most of North China, most of Huanghuai, and eastern Southwest China. Among them, northern Hebei, northern Tianjin, southern Shandong, and southeastern Sichuan Basin There are heavy rains (50-90 mm) in parts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, western Chongqing and other places (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on July 27th – 08:00 on July 28th)

4. Influence and Concern

Concerned about the adverse effects of persistent high temperature weather on energy supply, agricultural production, sanitation and epidemic prevention in the southern region, the southern Xinjiang Basin, and western Inner Mongolia in late July;

Pay attention to the regional strong convective weather and its impact in North China, Huanghuai and other places;

Pay attention to the rainfall process and impact in eastern Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai, Northeast China, Sichuan Basin and other places from the 26th to the 28th.

