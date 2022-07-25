Rome, 24 July 2022 – Bulletin on the epidemic from Coronavirus in Italy of today 24 July. The new cases are 51.208 e 77 deaths in the daily update of the Ministry of Health on contagioncurrently positive, dead, healed e hospitalizations in intensive care. Meanwhile lcontagion index Rt dropped to 1, that is, it is at the epidemic threshold level as it was at the beginning of June 2022. This is indicated by the research groups that calculate the indices equivalent to the RT elaborated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, but with techniques that allow to have more up-to-date values. The physicists, epidemiologists and statisticians of the CovidTrends site indicate that the index equivalent to RT, called Covindex, is 1.0; the CovidStat site of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) indicates the value 1.01, intermediate between 1.05 and 0.97; the body Roberto Battistonof the University of Trento, indicates on its website “Rt falling below 1.0 at national level”, with the value 1.04 as of 17 July.

I’m 51,208 new infections from Covid recorded today 24 July in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 68,170 infected. The victims they are instead 77 compared to 116 yesterday. The rate is at 19.5%, stable compared to yesterday when it was at 19.4%. A total of 262,032 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular.

I am instead 405 patients hospitalized in intensive therapywhile the daily admissions are 28. The hospitalized in the ordinary departments they are instead 10.925, 68 more than yesterday.

With 36,287 swabs carried out it is 6.366 the number of new positives at Covid registered in Lombardy, with a positivity rate that drops to 17.5% (yesterday it was 18%). The number of hospitalized patients is stable in intensive care (48, as yesterday) while it rises slightly in the wards (+5, 1,495). 28 deaths bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 41,320.

Brake in Veneto the growth curve of Covid contagion. In the last 24 hours they have been 5.285. The victims are 5. The clinical situation remains heavy, with 1,054 Covid patients hospitalized in medical wards, (+13), and 37 (+1) in intensive care.

Today in Lazio on 3,309 molecular swabs and 24,170 antigenic swabs for a total of 27,479 swabs, 4,777 new positive cases (1,588), 3 deaths (-4), 1,091 hospitalized (-4), 71 intensive care (-2) and +5,233 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 17.3% “. This was announced in a note by the Regional Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato.

Today in Puglia i new Covid cases I am 3.480. Currently there are 71,977 positive people, 474 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 17 in intensive care.

I’m 4.432 compared to 15,020 swabs performed, i new cases of positivity to the Coronavirus recorded in the last twenty-four hours in Emilia Romagna where the number of patients admitted to intensive care decreased by 3 to 47 and those admitted to other departments increased by 10 to 1,753

In Tuscany i almost covid registered in the last 24 hours are 2.627. The hospitalized are 749 (1 less than yesterday), of which 26 in intensive care (2 more). Today they register 6 new deaths: 4 men and 2 women with an average age of 86.3 years.

In the last 24 hours they have been identified in the Marche 1980 almost of Covid-19, with 6,214 swabs processed in the diagnostic process and a positivity rate of 31.9% (yesterday it was 34.2% with 2,203 cases).

In Calabria 1,724 people tested positive for Coronavirus in the latest detection; 4 the dead. The number of hospitalized patients dropped to 314 (-1), while Covid patients in intensive care rose to 15 (+2).

In Abruzzo 1,784 new positivesperformed 1,782 molecular swabs and 8,879 antigen tests, no deaths, 435,683 cured (+711), 54,036 currently positive (+1,073) of which 266 hospitalized in the medical area (+9) and 9 in intensive care (+1).

No deaths in Sardinia where they register today 1,263 further cases of positivity to Covid (of which 1,222 diagnosed as antigenic), down compared to 1,555 in the last survey. Patients admitted to intensive care units remain at 13 while those in the medical area decrease, now 182 (-6). On the other hand, cases of home isolation rose to 40,595 (+677).

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia have been ascertained 1,129 new positives at Covid on 5,541 swabs carried out. There were 2 deaths in the Region: 1 in Udine and 1 in Trieste. 7 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 296 in the other wards. The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is equal to 1,015.9.

In Trentino I am 496 the new cases of Covid-19 emerged on 2,466 swabs processed yesterday. No person has died but there is an increase in Covid patients admitted to hospital which are 95 in total, 3 of which in intensive care (19 more hospitalizations than the previous day).