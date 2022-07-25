still remember LOEWE 2022 Early autumn series image?At that time, many celebrities were invited to appear, including Anthony Hopkins、Kaia GerberHyuna and Tang Wei and other leading interpretations, by well-known photographers Juergen Teller Take the knife and shoot a series of extremely life-like atmospheres of blockbusters.LOEWE Recently, special and well-known Japanese shopping malls GR8 Cooperation, continued the similar shooting concept, successfully created a series of image blockbusters, and created a pop-up store for men’s clothing for the first time.

This image blockbuster is produced by Ryu Ika In charge of the camera, you can see familiar actors/Director Takeshi Kitano, actor Hiroro Murakami, actor Hiromoto Tokisei, musicians Daisuke Mori, Yoshisho Takahashi and others jointly interpret, and go deep into Japanese culture for street framing, capturing the most tense moments through flash, and choosing strong scenes. Using color to present the vitality of the product, the collision of the two makes the whole set of photos more fascinating.

LOEWE hand in hand GR8 The men’s pop-up store created will be 7 moon 27 Official login GR8 Harajuku Laforet 2.5 Building and Isetan Shinjuku Store Men’s Building 1 Lou, interested readers please pay attention.