On July 24, He Xianghong after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On the same day, in the men’s 35km race walking final of the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, USA, He Xianghong of China ranked fifth with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 45 seconds, setting a national record for the event. The other two Chinese players, Tashi Yang Ben and Xu Hao, ranked 15th and 17th respectively.

On July 24, He Xianghong (front left) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On July 24, He Xianghong (third from right) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On July 24, He Xianghong (middle) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On July 24, He Xianghong (front) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On July 24, He Xianghong (middle) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On July 24, Xu Hao (second from left) was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On July 24, Tashi Yangben (second from left) and Xu Hao (first from left) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On July 24, Tashi Yangben (fourth from right) and Xu Hao (second from right) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

On July 24, the players set off in the competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying