Skip EMF raising. Asstel: “Italy has the lowest limits in Europe, insufficient connection”

ROMA – The raising of the limits for 5G was canceled yesterday in the Council of Ministers. And it is the second time with the executive in office. The Assets and Investments Law Decree does not provide for the rule on the growth of electromagnetic fields which, in the drafts of the provision, was included in article 7.

The first version of the text envisaged that within 120 days from the date of entry into force of the law converting the decree, the limits for cell phone repeaters would be adjusted “in the light of the most recent and accredited scientific evidence, in compliance with the rules, recommendations and guidelines of the European Union”.

