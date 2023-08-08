Home » Skip EMF raising. Asstel: “Italy has the lowest limits in Europe, insufficient connection”
Business

Skip EMF raising. Asstel: “Italy has the lowest limits in Europe, insufficient connection”

by admin
Skip EMF raising. Asstel: “Italy has the lowest limits in Europe, insufficient connection”

ROMA – The raising of the limits for 5G was canceled yesterday in the Council of Ministers. And it is the second time with the executive in office. The Assets and Investments Law Decree does not provide for the rule on the growth of electromagnetic fields which, in the drafts of the provision, was included in article 7.

The first version of the text envisaged that within 120 days from the date of entry into force of the law converting the decree, the limits for cell phone repeaters would be adjusted “in the light of the most recent and accredited scientific evidence, in compliance with the rules, recommendations and guidelines of the European Union”.

See also  Piaggio: collaboration with Disney - FinanzaOnline

You may also like

Credit Suisse Raises Target Price for Qiutai Technology...

A fund manager who is in the top...

Resolution 17 of 08/01/2023 – Waiver of the...

Chaos in the heating law ensures a drop...

Kkr goes better than expected and prepares for...

Tongxiang’s Uniview Provides Cutting-Edge Surveillance Equipment for Hangzhou...

The dream of climate-neutral flying is still a...

Africa: economy under pressure with inflation and lower...

The Nasdaq 100 – “new” and still doing...

Lega, Salvini’s takeover bid on the disgruntled FdI....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy