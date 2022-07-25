DoNews, July 25th (Ding Fan) Today, Skyworth VR officially released three VR all-in-one machines, PANCAKEXR 1 C, PANCAKEXR 1, and PANCAKEXR 1Pro in Shenzhen, and based on the vision of continuing to develop thinner and lighter XR products, it officially released a new brand PANCAKEXR, PANCAKE 1 is the first generation short-focus all-in-one product of the PANCAKEXR brand.

Li Wenquan, general manager of Skyworth VR, said at the press conference: “PANCAKE 1, as the second-generation short-focus head-mounted display of Skyworth VR, has ushered in a comprehensive upgrade in product hardware, software, and content ecology, and quickly promotes Skyworth VR brand to break the circle.” With Pancake short-focus folding optics, high-end hardware configuration, powerful self-developed 6DoF algorithm, and ergonomic design, PANCAKE 1 brings players an ultra-thin, ultra-high-definition, ultra-precise, and low-latency virtual reality experience.

A total of three models, PANCAKE 1C, PANCAKE 1, and PANCAKE 1Pro were released at the conference. All three models adopt the short-focus solution of Pancake folding optics, and are equipped with the mainstream configuration of Qualcomm XR2 and 6DoF, whether it is performance, display, interactive experience or price. , which is very lethal and impactful on the entire VR all-in-one industry.

What is expected is that Skyworth VR’s PANCAKE 1Pro, which will be on sale at the end of the year, supports RGB See-Through perspective mode, eye tracking, gesture recognition, and miniled backlight functions. Solution, a consumer-grade 6DoF VR all-in-one machine that supports full-color See-Through.

Punch-in marketing is a must-have marketing strategy for VR manufacturers. At the meeting, it was announced that PANCAKE 1C and PANCAKE 1 will be pre-sold on JD.com and Kuaishou e-commerce platforms on August 26, with 320 consecutive punch-in and full refund of the purchase price. . The price starting from 2999 yuan is indeed the world‘s first consumer-grade short-focus 6DoF VR all-in-one machine. The PANCAKE 1 fired the first shot in the short-focus consumer market and is expected to lead the short-focus VR all-in-one market development.

The weight of the VR all-in-one machine has always been the direct reason that affects the user’s wearing time. The weight of the traditional optical solution is more than 600g, and the thickness of the optical module is 39mm. With Pancake short-focus folding optics, the thickness of the optical module is only 17mm, the thickness is reduced by more than 50%.

Skyworth’s new PANCAKE 1 host weighs only 189g, which is 3/4 smaller than the traditional optical solution. The weight of the whole machine was not announced at the press conference. According to the staff, the weight of the whole machine is within 450g.

It is said that SKYWORTH VR has 30+ optics related patents. The yield rate of Pancake optics of PANCAKE 1 can reach 60%~70%. Imaging problems such as ghosting, distortion and dispersion have been effectively adjusted, and the details are fine. Now, the entire field of view is clearer.

The PANCAKE 1 screen adopts dual 2.1-inch Fast-LCD screens, with 4560×2280 resolution for both eyes and 1512PPI. The PPI level is the highest in the world. At present, the PPI of mainstream products in the industry is around 1200. In addition, the screen refresh rate reaches 90Hz, and the field of view range can reach up to 90Hz. 95°-105°, support 59mm-68mm stepless interpupillary distance adjustment, 0-500 degree myopia adjustment, which can almost cover the needs of all VR players.

6DoF will be the industry standard, and high-precision, low-latency algorithmic tracking is the key to VR immersion. Zhang Yi, head of SKYWORTH VR software, said: PANCAKE 1 is equipped with a self-developed 6DoF algorithm, equipped with a four-eye fisheye camera, built-in high-precision IMU, and supports custom security boundaries (range no less than 10*10m), complex environments and different lighting conditions. stable tracking.

The tracking range of the handle covers 240° in the horizontal direction and 195° in the vertical direction. The positioning accuracy is less than 10mm and the delay is less than 20ms. Even if the camera is partially blocked or faces a low-texture environment such as the ground, it can track in all directions, fully satisfying the needs of the virtual space. Walking, jumping, etc.

The design of the PANCAKE 1 is based on ski goggles. The core design of the product revolves around a balanced, zero-pressure flexible headband, which can reasonably disperse the pressure on the face from the headset. The weight of the main unit is 189g, which is compared to the weight of the current mainstream VR headsets. It has been reduced by more than half, and the rear battery design has well balanced the front and rear weights.

Li Wenquan said that the main unit of PANCAKE 1 can be turned 0-90°, and PANCAKE 1 is the only product in the industry that supports wearing and using without a magnetic mask. When it can be used in public places such as subways and shopping malls, users can Perceive the outside world and enhance your sense of security.

The VR content ecology has always been the focus of players, and it is also the focus of major manufacturers. The PANCAKE 1 is not only a powerful hardware but also an iterative software upgrade. Zhang Yi, head of Skyworth VR technology, demonstrated the PANCAKE 1 SkyOS platform that integrates key XR technologies such as perspective, eye tracking, and gesture interaction. The platform has undergone a major upgrade.

SKYWORTH VR Assistant is officially released and online, realizing cross-terminal mobile phone and computer communication, and can perform device management, game purchase, URL input, flying screen projection of files/videos/pictures, etc., providing users with a more comfortable, convenient and efficient communication space .

Sky UI5.0 brings a better user experience to users. The Launcher hall has been completely revised and upgraded, with oblique travel mode, 3000-inch giant screen theater, interactive 3D scenes… The page is concise and clear.

The metaAvatar, a metaverse social platform, provides a diverse metaverse social experience. Users can watch movies interactively, interact via voice and microphone, and communicate with virtual people. They can enjoy virtual world entertainment with friends, and communicate across time and space.

Zhang Yi said: PANCAKE 1 is an open content platform. The Skyworth VR technical team works closely with developers to support developers in standardizing OpenXR/GSXR development, providing Unity/Unreal SDK, panorama player SDK, multi-person voice calls and interactions SDK, APP copyright protection, complete online documentation and technical community, etc. At present, Skyworth VR’s application store does not charge platform commissions, and all revenue goes to developers. Developers and content providers are welcome to settle in. PANCAKE 1 will work with developers to enrich the VR ecosystem. At the same time, it will also provide more customized services for industry customers, including permanent service, LOGO customization, etc.

Li Wenquan said that the content ecology of PANCAKEXR will mainly focus on five aspects: education, video and games, fitness, and social networking.

In terms of education, PANCAKE 1 will launch VR science education, VR party building education and VR English education.

In terms of video, PANCAKE 1 has more than 200 panoramic 8K videos of domestic 5A-level scenic spots, and one 8K panoramic video is updated every week. Giant Screen Cinema will integrate the video content of Skyworth’s Cooca platform, with more than 3,000 content partners, providing film and television, parent-child , education, games, e-sports, fitness, health, music and other rich content and experience, while supporting mainstream video app projection screen viewing, local video playback and third-party software installation.

In terms of games, when PANCAKE 1 is officially launched, there will be 40+ games, and the app store maintains 1-2 games to update every week. Game types cover FPS games, music, two-dimensional interactive games, leisure games, sports and somatosensory games, etc.

Since 2021, technology giants across the country have entered the metaverse, and VR is the entrance to the metaverse. Skyworth VR will shift from the B-end strategy in the past 7 years to the C-end content ecological construction and service strategy, relying on Skyworth Group’s 30 years of display technology advantages, large Supply chain management system and sales channels, together with partners, provide users with a diversified metaverse experience.