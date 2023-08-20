Smartphone in crisis, global sales at the lowest level in the last 10 years

Smartphone in crisi

The problems ofChinese economy are also reflected in the smartphone market. According to an analysis by Counterpoint Researchsmartphone sales in 2023 are expected to decline by 6% to 1.15 billion units, the lowest level in 10 years.

The markets of Asia and North America. In Asia, the slowdown of the Chinese economy weighs heavily, while North America continues to be a brake on the global recovery, with a disappointing first half for the smartphone market which will see a double-digit decline for the whole year. Despite low unemployment and falling inflation, consumers are still reluctant to upgrade their devices, driving replacement rates sharply down in the US and around the world.

Waiting for the iPhone 15

“The economy influences the market – he said Jeff Fieldhack by Counterpoint research- So far, in fact, the level of updating of new smartphones is minimal and therefore people are not encouraged to make new purchases. However, we are looking at the fourth quarter with interest given that there will be the launch of theiPhone 15. And with a large installed base of iPhone 12, the promotions on the 15 will be very aggressive, as many customers will be looking to upgrade their smartphone.

The premium segment knows no crisis

It should be emphasized that the more expensive smartphone segment, despite having smaller sales numbers, suffered less from the decline in sales. This is why Apple, which only has models in the premium sector, is well positioned to gain new market shares especially in China, at least according to the forecasts of Ethan Qiassociate director for the Chinese market.

2023 could therefore score the beginning of a new era for Apple as the premium market is proving very resilient. Furthermore, thanks to a strong presence in the United States could become number one globally in terms of smartphone sales for the first time ever. “Today Apple is closer to first place: we are talking about a spread that is literally equivalent to a few days of sales- added Fieldhack.- obviously the Cupertino he won’t have to encounter production problems, as happened last year, because in this case he would not be able to reach his goal”.