Today is National Day of The Flaming Lips in San Francisco

The Oklahoma band formed in 1983, The Flaming Lips, already has its own official celebration day in San Francisco. This has been proclaimed by the mayor London Breed, who recognized the band’s influence on the music scene in his city and his country. They are acclaimed both musically and for their elaborate live shows. So now you know, today everyone to celebrate the National Day of The Flaming Lips.

From now on, officially the August 20 is the day of The Flaming Lips in San Francisco. The mention of the proclamation materialized in the Festival Stern Grove, the oldest outdoor music event in California. the mayor London Breed will join with the Chairman of the Festival Board, Matthew GoldmanExecutive Director Bob Fiedler and the Commissioner and President of California State Parks, Phil Ginsburgto recognize the day of The Flaming Lips in San Francisco. For his part, Bob Fiedler pointed out that The Flaming Lips they have had a profound impact on San Francisco culture through their psychedelic performances. For Fiedler, The Flaming Lips is a band that has enriched, like no other, the local musical history.

At the moment the band has several dates announced until November, although they are all in the United States and some in Mexico.

