In Italy, 50,000 drivers are missing. The Smet group of Salerno, one of the largest in Europe, has been looking for around a hundred for some time to integrate its current pool of around 1,200 in Italy (2,000 in total). And, finding none, despite the incentives offered, he decided to rely on artificial intelligence. He founded the startup Ait which from the end of the month will govern the entire organization of travel, recovering efficiency and replacing as many as 50 drivers.

There are 400,000 drivers missing in Europe

«We are aware that the problem of the shortage of drivers will not be resolved in the short-medium term – explains Domenico De Rosa, CEO of the Salerno group – also because it has greatly worsened over the past year, due to the war in Ukraine which has dissuaded people from moving from their Country not only Ukrainians, but also Poles and Hungarians: very numerous in this sector. So that in Europe there is talk of a shortage of 400,000 drivers». The topic has been debated for some time. The Smet group has been supporting the training of those who want to become the driver of a super-technological and new generation truck for some years. But the response received so far has been very timid. The causes are many: first of all the lack of consideration of the role. How to run for cover? While the search for drivers in Europe is getting harder and harder, the group from Salerno has decided to question new technologies. He founded a startup, Ait (Artificial intelligence transportation), developed by the Association of young Italian innovators led by Gabriele Ferrieri, which will become operational by March.

A startup to organize travel

Ait is in possession of the brain and algorithm that will have to – taking into account orders, available workforce, stops and numerous other starting parameters – optimize the service. In other words, the startup will define routes, shifts, loading and unloading and much more. In short, the algorithm will choose the best solutions in the management of load units and drivers. The expectations? De Rosa is very optimistic. «We plan to compensate at least half of the requirement with the new intelligent system.

The algorithm will replace 50 drivers

In other words, the algorithm will find itself, if the predictions are confirmed, replacing the work of about 50 drivers. And Smet, thanks to an investment of just 150 thousand euros, should gain efficiency, increase “runs” (therefore production) and at the same time save on labor costs. But only the field test that will start soon will be able to demonstrate whether the trust placed in the technology has been successful or has been a pure illusion. Meanwhile, Smet will put the internal software house set up a few years ago, made up of 5 IT, fleet manager and planning experts to work on the project. «I would say more – adds De Rosa – with the work of Ait, Smet which is already equipped with numerous electric and biogas vehicles, will make a further contribution to the ecological transition because by making the routes more efficient, the km traveled will be reduced and, ultimately, the fumes emitted”.