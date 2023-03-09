Home Business Snapdragon 8 Gen3 blessing!Meizu will launch a folding screen mobile phone at the end of the year
Today, Xingji Meizu Group was formally established, which is the integration of Hubei Xingji Times Technology Co., Ltd. and Zhuhai Meizu Technology Co., Ltd., headquartered in Wuhan.

Huang Zhipan, executive vice president of Xingji Meizu Group and CEO of Meizu brand, revealed to the media that folding screen products will be launched at the end of the year.

It is reported that Meizu’s new foldable screenIt will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 mobile platform, TSMC’s 4nm process, and the CPU still uses a combination of 1+4+3.

Among them, the super-large core is the Cortex-X4 core, and the main frequency of the super-large core exceeds 3.5GHz, which is expected to be between 3.5 and 3.6GHz.

According to the blogger “Digital Chat Station”,Qualcomm can launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in batches in Q4 this year, and the research and development progress is a little faster than last year.

At present, the performance data of this processor has flowed out on GeeKBench. Its engineering chip has achieved a single-core score of 1930 and a multi-core score of 6236, while the Apple A16 has a single-core score of 1877 and a multi-core score of 5447. Strong performance.

The blogger also said that sub-series product lines such as the iQOO digital series, the real me GT series and the Redmi K series have all been upgraded. It was previously reported that the real me has given up the GT digital flagship in order to prepare for the new Snapdragon 8 Gen3 machine. update.

