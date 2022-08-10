Home Business Snapdragon 8+ true folding flagship! moto razr 2022 starting price announced: 5999 yuan
Business

Snapdragon 8+ true folding flagship! moto razr 2022 starting price announced: 5999 yuan

by admin
Snapdragon 8+ true folding flagship! moto razr 2022 starting price announced: 5999 yuan

Original title: Snapdragon 8+ true folding flagship! moto razr 2022 starting price announced: 5999 yuan

Snapdragon 8+ true folding flagship! moto razr 2022 starting price announced: 5999 yuan

Today and tomorrow, the mobile phone circle will welcome a variety of folding screen flagships equipped with Snapdragon 8+, among which is moto razr 2022, which has been warmed up for many days.

Chen Jin said that the moto razr 2022 came with the mission of vindicating the name of the folding screen, to establish the experience standard of the flagship folding screen, without compromise in terms of screen, performance, imaging system, battery life, interactive experience, etc.

at the same time, The moto razr 2022 needs to eliminate the marginal effect of the flagship folding screen, so that every penny spent by users can be exchanged for a matching experience improvement.

It is reported that the internal screen of the moto razr 2022 is 6.7 inches of the same size and proportion as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It supports up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1 billion color display, DC dimming, dual SGS low blue light / low smear certification, and supports HDR10+.

The external screen is a 2.7-inch horizontal screen with 9 independent panels for weather, travel, express delivery, calendar, commute advice, AI health, contacts, camera, and dial.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor, the moto razr 2022 also uses the third-generation star orbiting shaft, X-axis linear motor, Dolby dual speakers, etc.and supports 19 5G frequency bands and 27 4G frequency bands.

See also  Tesla has something wrong again!Nearly 3,000 Model 3 and Model Y will be recalled | Tesla-Finance News

Judging from the official spoiler parameters, this new phone can be said to be a true Snapdragon 8+ folding screen flagship.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

USA, in July the growth of consumer prices...

Lamborghini Urus, the new series before debuting breaks...

Bagotte won the 2022 Outstanding Brand Image Award...

Inflation, Istat: in July prices at their highest...

Entering the countdown, Samsung’s new folding screen products...

Antares Vision closes the first half with net...

Acquired Swiss Gurit to deeply cultivate basic materials...

Kinto Go (Toyota) expands the range of services...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4’s model real photos show...

Bper Banca still revved up in Piazza Affari:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy