ROME – Once upon a time there was the traditional car. Today everything is changing, and very quickly too. The micro-mobility market, for example, reached almost 100 billion euros in 2021. Although the segment of owned vehicles remains the largest in terms of volume, it is subscriptions that represent the category with the greatest relaunch, with an annual growth rate of more than 30% over the next decade. These are the main results of the study ‘Putting micromobility at the center of urban mobility’, carried out by Bcg and the University of St. Gallen, which collected the interviews of 11,000

consumers in 23 cities in 10 countries.

“The new forms of mobility and micro-mobility – says Giuseppe Collino, managing director and partner of BCG – but also self-driving cars, have the power to change the cities of the future along four axes: reduce traffic, accidents, reduce emissions and free up space “.





In addition to the benefits in terms of pollution, the new transport solutions adopted by an increasing number of people could also be an effective vehicle for social inclusion. “Mobility – continues Collino – means access and access means possibility. If applied appropriately, the new forms of mobility can play a key role in reducing forms of inequality, allowing everyone to access shared services”.

The results of the interviews reveal that 55% of people often or very often replace a micro-mobility vehicle for walking (31%) or public transport (24%), while 40% prefer these vehicles instead of private cars. (32%) or taxi (8%). Results that show how much micro-mobility still has a neutral impact on the lives of millions of citizens. Results that could improve through a greater understanding of the needs of users, especially commuters. “It is essential – concludes Giuseppe Collino – to place citizens at the center of new mobility models, to recognize their specific needs and, at the same time, to take into account the identity of our cities, in order to choose the right model for each reality. For example, the best model for a city like Venice will be different from that for Turin or Rome “.