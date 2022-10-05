Intel has completely bid farewell to the SSD solid-state storage business , but this move is considered a clever act by the outside world . Earlier, Intel announced that it would sell its NAND flash memory and solid-state storage business to South Korea’s SK Hynix for $9 billion, and hand over its Fab 68 wafer factory in Dalian, China . Intel’s main business at the beginning of its establishment in 1968 was storage. The first product 3101 was an SRAM static random access memory. It was not until November 1971 that the era of microprocessors was opened through 4004.

After South Korea’s SK Hynix acquired the Intel SSD NAND business, it formed a brand new Solidigm company, and successively released enterprise-grade SSD D7-P5520, D7-P5620, and consumer-grade SSD P41 Plus, which is generally regarded as the sequel to Intel 670p. It also showed the PLC SSD for the first time in the world.

In the outside world, Intel needs to focus on its main business: CPU chips. If they lose their technological leadership in the CPU market, their leadership in other areas will become irrelevant.

Fields that cannot be dominated” After entering 2019, the price of NAND market continued to be sluggish, and Intel’s storage business continued to lose money in the four quarters of the year, which was a burden they had to get rid of, especially when the main business was sluggish.

After years of popularization, the unit price of SSD is getting cheaper and cheaper. In foreign markets, some 2TB SSDs have dropped below US$100. Analyst Bryan Ao of TrendForce, a well-known statistical agency, pointed out that 2TB SSDs with QLC particles will become a disruptor in the market next year. Now there is about a 30% probability that its price It will be as low as under $80 by then.

In fact, the supply of NAND Flash flash memory particles supporting SSD, MicroSD card, and eMMC storage products is still in a situation of oversupply. The agency expects that there will be a drop of about 20% before the end of the year in order to clear the goods.

Statistics show that the current 1TB mechanical hard disk is generally about 2/3 of the price of 1TB SSD, and the 2TB mechanical hard disk is generally nearly half of the 2TB SSD price. Analysts’ latest view is that, at least for 1TB, the price gap between SSDs and HDDs will start to flatten next year, which may lead to lower-capacity HDDs being more disliked by consumers.