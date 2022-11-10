The text of the research report

【Pig】

Futures market:

LH2301, the main contract of hog futures today, closed at 21,215 yuan/ton, down 585 yuan/ton or 2.68% from the settlement price of the previous trading day; the trading volume was 26,600 lots, and the number of positions increased by 89 lots.

Spot Market:

Today, the national sales of mainstream foreign ternary pigs nationwide averaged 26.18 yuan/kg, down 0.42% from yesterday; the national average sales price of ternary pigs in the mainstream market was 25.81 yuan/kg, down 0.31% from yesterday; The national average selling price of big pigs was 25.41 yuan per kilogram, down 0.44% from yesterday. Today, the national live pig spot market continues to be weak, and downstream consumption has not improved significantly. The group farms are active in slaughtering, and the mood of retail investors has changed. They are also more active in slaughtering. Captive storage, no pressure to collect pigs. At present, the slaughtering companies are not operating enough, and the pig collection is not active, and the short-term price remains weak.

At present, the high price superimposed on the epidemic restricts terminal consumption, and the slaughter of the breeding side has increased compared with the previous period. Before the demand is realized, the price of live pigs is mainly adjusted. From the perspective of the disk, the recent increase in Xinjiang’s big pig’s external transfer has impacted market sentiment. Driven by the weakening of the spot, the near-month contract has fallen more than the far-month contract. In operation, the short-term contract is held cautiously.

【corn】

Futures market:

Today’s main corn futures contract C2301 closed at 2871 yuan/ton, down 19 yuan/ton from the settlement price of the previous trading day, or 0.66%; the highest price in the day was 2896 yuan/ton, the lowest price was 2868 yuan/ton, and the trading volume was 30.97 10,000 lots, and the position day was reduced by 21,325 lots.

Spot Market:

Today, the purchase price of corn traders with 15% moisture in Harbin, Heilongjiang, Northeast China is 2610-2630 yuan / ton, and the warehouse price is 2670-2690 yuan / ton, the same as yesterday. The purchase price of dry grains with 14% moisture in Harbin directly under the warehouse is 2740 yuan/ton; the purchase price of new corn traders with 15% moisture in Jiamusi area is 2540-2590 yuan/ton, and the outgoing price is 2600-2630 yuan/ton, which is the same as yesterday; Longjiang The listed purchase price of COFCO Biochemical Co., Ltd. with 15% moisture in the region is 2,650 yuan/ton, which is the same as yesterday; the listed purchase price of 30% new corn in Suihua area is 2,076 yuan/ton, and the listed purchase price of 14% moisture is 2,640 yuan/ton. It was the same as yesterday; the purchase price of corn traders with 15% moisture in Qinggang area was 2520-2570 yuan/ton, and the outgoing price was 2570-2610 yuan/ton, which was the same as yesterday.

The purchase price of Qinggang dragon and phoenix new grain with 30% moisture content is 2076 yuan/ton; the listed purchase price of Qinggang dragon and phoenix new grain is 2620 yuan/ton, which is the same as yesterday. The purchase price of Shandong Shouguang Golden Corn was 2,874 yuan/ton, the same as yesterday; the purchase price of Tianli Pharmaceutical was 2,868 yuan/ton, the same as yesterday; the purchase price of Zhucheng Xingmao was 2,950 yuan/ton, the same as yesterday; the purchase price of Zhucheng Yuanfa was 2,950 yuan Yuan / ton, the same as yesterday; Heze Chengwu Dadi purchase price of 2,850 yuan / ton, the same as yesterday; Zaozhuang Hengren Industry and Trade purchase price of 2,900 yuan / ton, the same as yesterday.

At present, the progress of grain sales in the northeastern production areas is relatively slow, and farmers are reluctant to sell, boosted by the high-priced purchases of China Grain Reserves. Grain sales progressed relatively quickly in the Huanghuai region of North China. At the beginning of the week, the number of goods arriving in front of the deep processing plant increased compared with the previous period, and the purchase price fell slightly. However, due to the repeated impact of local epidemics, logistics and transportation are still difficult, and it is difficult for enterprises to continue to reduce prices. In terms of demand, the profit of downstream deep processing has improved, and the demand for corn procurement has increased, but from the perspective of inventory performance, the current willingness to build a warehouse is still relatively cautious. In terms of operation, the top continues to test 2900.

