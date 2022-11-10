Home News Shanghai Qingpu Fire Protection (08115) released the first three quarters results, the profit attributable to shareholders was 715,000 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 98.55% | Shanghai Qingpu Fire Protection_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Shanghai Qingpu Fire Protection (08115) released the first three quarters results, the profit attributable to shareholders was 715,000 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 98.55%

Shanghai Qingpu Fire Protection (08115) released the first three quarters results, the profit attributable to shareholders was 715,000 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 98.55%

Shanghai Qingpu Fire(08115) released its third-quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of 44.974 million yuan (RMB, the same below) during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 15.48%; profit attributable to shareholders was 715,000 yuan, A year-on-year decrease of 98.55%; basic earnings per share were 0.38 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was mainly due to the enforced lockdown in Shanghai, China, together with the Group’s Shanghai offices and factories from the end of April 2022 to June 2022, as part of a system to curb the rising number of novel coronavirus cases; The Recovery and Reinvigoration Action Plan, which provides rent relief for tenants, has resulted in a decrease in rental income.

